Cincinnati high school football: Top 10 defensive backs to watch in 2023

The beginning of the high school football season is less than two months away with Northern Kentucky and Ohio each scheduled to kick off on Aug. 18.

Here's a rundown of the top 10 defensive backs to watch from each side of the river going into the 2023 season.

(This is the sixth of a seven-part series where The Enquirer will list the top 10 players at each positional group. Next up is linebackers).

Tayshawn Banks, Taft

A part of Taft's top-tier secondary, Banks is ranked as a three-star corner and the No. 57 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. Banks committed to the University of Pittsburgh in March, choosing the Panthers over several other Division I programs, including Cincinnati, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Penn State and Purdue.

Banks was a first-team All-Ohio selection last season after tying Gamble Montessori's Jaycee Houston for the Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference lead in interceptions (8). Banks also finished the year with 55 tackles (including six for a loss) and a fumble recovery. Banks had three interceptions in Taft's 39-0 win over Hughes and two picks just one week later in a 47-0 victory over Woodward. Banks returned his first interception of last season for a 70-yard touchdown in a 41-0 win over Indian Hill.

Koy Beasley, La Salle

Beasley was a second-team All-Ohio selection last season in Division II as a wide receiver but will star on the defensive side of the ball at the next level. Beasley is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and the No. 4 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024, as well as a top 10 safety in the nation. Beasley held 20 offers, including from Wisconsin, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, Georgia, Michigan State, USC and Texas A&M before committing to Purdue in June.

La Salle four-star safety Koy Beasley (9) committed to Purdue in June.

Beasley had 33 total tackles, one tackle for loss, a forced fumble and an interception last season for the Lancers.

Taebron Bennie-Powell, Lakota West

Listed as an athlete, Bennie-Powell is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 23 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024. Bennie-Powell had offers from West Virginia, Pittsburgh, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Eastern Kentucky and Duke, but committed to Notre Dame in June.

Lakota West defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell (3) is committed to Notre Dame.

Bennie-Powell, a second-team all-league selection in the Greater Miami Conference, had 36 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for the Firebirds last year.

Jay'Quan Bostic, Taft

Bostic is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 45 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. He had 26 total offers, including from Illinois, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State and Purdue before committing to West Virginia University earlier this month.

Taft 2024 safety Jay'Quan Bostic committed to West Virginia on July 3.

Bostic ranked third in the CMAC with six interceptions last season to go with 28 tackles. Bostic had an interception in five consecutive games and helped lead Taft to the Division IV, Region 16 championship game.

You can add in Taft safety Quinton Price to this list with the Senators boasting a "no fly zone" secondary this season. Price, a 6-foot-3, 172-pound defensive back, is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 49 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024 by 247Sports. Price holds offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Ohio, Miami Ohio, Kentucky, Cincinnati and Akron.

Price had three tackles for loss and intercepted two passes last season in Taft's season-opening win over Roger Bacon.

Taft safety Quinton Price is a three-star recruit in the Class of 2024.

Carson Cheek, Badin

Cheek helped lead Badin to a Greater Catholic League-Coed championship and a trip to the Division III, Region 12 title game last season.

Badin defensive back Carson Cheek (21) was a second-team All-Ohio selection last season.

Cheek, a first-team all-league and second-team All-Ohio selection, had 59 tackles, two fumble recoveries and two interceptions last season for the Rams. Cheek had a 51-yard pick-six in a 42-0 win over Woodward and had an interception in Badin's 16-9 win over Wapakoneta in the Division III regional semifinals.

Karson Hobbs, Moeller

A 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back, Hobbs is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 20 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024. Hobbs had a half-dozen Division I offers, including from South Carolina, Akron, Kentucky, Marshall and West Virginia, before committing to Notre Dame last November.

Moeller defensive back Karson Hobbs (3) is committed to Notre Dame.

Hobbs was a second-team all-league selection in the Greater Catholic League-South last season. He finished with 29 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and one interception.

Corey Myrick, Colerain

A 6-foot-2, 165-pound corner, Myrick is ranked by 247Sports as a three-star recruit and the No. 44 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024. Myrick's offer sheet included 17 schools before he committed to the Marshall Thundering Herd earlier this month.

Colerain defensive back Corey Myrick committed to Marshall in July.

A second-team all-league selection, Myrick had 48 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 fumble recoveries and an interception last season for the Cardinals.

Terhyon Nichols, Withrow

Nichols held over 30 Division I offers before he committed to the University of Kentucky on July 2. Nichols is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit and the No. 12 player in Ohio for the Class of 2024. Nichols' lengthy offer sheet also included Michigan, Ohio State, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Penn State, Alabama, Notre Dame and Tennessee.

Withrow defensive back Terhyon Nichols (21) is committed to Kentucky.

A first-team All-Ohio selection in Division II last season, Nichols had 59 tackles, including two for a loss, and three forced fumbles last season for the Tigers.

Isaiah Sebastian, Lloyd

Lloyd junior Isaiah Sebastian was third in Class 2A in 2022 with eight interceptions.

The senior is an all-around athlete for the Juggernauts as they are looking to repeat the success they had in 2022. In addition to his 757 passing yards and seven touchdowns, he grabbed eight interceptions, returning two for a touchdown. Sebastian also racked up 44 tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Zavyn Slayback, Lawrenceburg

The senior posted impressive numbers for the Tigers in 2022, registering four interceptions, 70 tackles and two fumble recoveries. His best defensive game of the season came in a 49-12 win over Milan in which he returned a reception 26 yards and recovered a fumble.

Best of the rest

T.J. Nelson, Anderson; Sammy Roush, Blanchester; Jaelen Griffin, CCPA; Ryan Coyle, Shepard Snell, Cincinnati Country Day; Brayden Mitchum, CHCA; Kameron Upshaw, Clark Montessori; Miles Theetge, Clinton-Massie; Shaefer Janeck, Fenwick; Jaycee Houston, Gamble Montessori; Cohen Hering, Harrison; Kayden Crowell, Holmes; Landyn Phillips, Holy Cross; Lorenzo Engleman Jr., Hughes; Alex Grace, John Copfer, Indian Hill; Paul Kelly, Colton Weisbrod, Kings; Jacob Asbeck, Drew Minich, Lakota West; DeYor Brumfield, La Salle; Ethan Powell, Ludlow; Ryan Glassmeyer, Mariemont; Jake Rees, McNicholas; Jai'mier Scott, Israel Bradford; Mt. Healthy; Noah Kroger, MVCA; Airriss Rosemond, Chaz Cole, Princeton; Jayonn Saunders, Purcell Marian; Connor Davis, Reading; Carson Adams, Ross; Nathan Kitchens, Simon Kenton; Donovan Mathews, Summit Country Day; Chris Henry Jr., Withrow; Joel Hancock, Wyoming

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: High school football: 2023 top 10 Greater Cincinnati defensive backs