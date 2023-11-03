Cincinnati football vs. UCF: How to watch, stream Saturday's game

Hey 'cats, let's go UC!

The University of Cincinnati football team (2-6) will host the University of Central Florida (3-5) on Saturday at Nippert Stadium. Saturday's game marks Cincinnati and UCF's ninth all-time meeting, and both teams will be looking to clinch their first Big 12 Conference win of the season.

Kickoff at Nippert Stadium is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Bearcats fans should wear black.

Here's how to watch and stream UC vs. UCF on TV.

The Cincinnati Bearcats play the UCF Knights at Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

Cincinnati vs. UCF start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 4.

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET.

More: Watch UC vs. UCF on Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Cincinnati vs. UCF?

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Stream: Sling, Fubo (offers free trial).

Cincinnati's game against the UCF Knights will air on Fox Sports 1. Adam Alexander will serve as play-by-play announcer and Devin Gardner will handle analysis, according to Awful Announcing.

FS1 can be streamed with select Sling subscriptions and on Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

UC vs. UCF: Bearcats and Knights both looking for Big 12 win

Cincinnati Bearcats football schedule 2023

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky. Won 66-13.

Saturday, Sept. 9: at Pittsburgh. Won 27-21.

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Miami (Ohio). Lost 31-24 OT.

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Oklahoma. Lost 20-6.

Friday, Sept. 29: at BYU. Lost 35-27.

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Iowa State. Lost 30-10.

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Baylor. Lost 32-29.

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Oklahoma State. Lost 45-13.

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. UCF.

Saturday, Nov. 11: at Houston.

Saturday, Nov. 18: at West Virginia.

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Kansas.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati football vs. UCF: Start time, how to watch