Which Cincinnati football players will sign on early Signing Day Dec. 20?

This week, many Greater Cincinnati senior high school football stars will be signing National Letters of Intent to continue their playing careers in college.

It is a big day for NCAA Division I college football programs, as many football standouts will be signing on Wednesday to begin the early period. The final signing period for football is in February.

Here is an update on which local football stars are signing with Division I colleges this week. Some schools are having public ceremonies on Wednesday, and those times are listed as they are confirmed. Some athletes are signing Wednesday but the school either isn’t having a public ceremony or already had an unofficial mock event to celebrate.

Lakota West defensive back Taebron Bennie-Powell (3) is one of several Greater Cincinnati football stars signing with top colleges on Wednesday.

Early Signing Day ceremonies scheduled for Dec. 20

Listed in alphabetical order by high school

T.J. Nelson, Anderson – Bowling Green, 9:15 a.m.

Jack Sammarco, Anderson – West Virginia, 9:15 a.m.

Corey Myrick, Colerain – Marshall, 11 a.m.

Willie Rodriguez, Covington Catholic – Kentucky, 11 a.m.

Brach Rice, Dixie Heights – Miami (Ohio), noon

Talon Fisher, Fairfield – U.S. Naval Academy, 9 a.m.

Koy Beasley, La Salle – Purdue, noon

Israel Bradford, Mt. Healthy – Saginaw Valley State, 3:30 p.m.

JayJay Etheridge, Mt. Healthy – unannounced, 3:30 p.m.

Eli Jacon-Duffy, Moeller – Bowling Green State University, 8 a.m.

Jewett Hayes, Moeller – Virginia, 8 a.m.

Karson Hobbs, Moeller – Notre Dame, 8 a.m.

Jordan Marshall, Moeller – Michigan, 8 a.m.

Drew Robinson, Moeller – Cincinnati, 8 a.m.

Dominic Vallier, Moeller – Claremont McKenna College, 8 a.m.

Levi Smiley, Purcell Marian – South Florida, 2 p.m.

Noah Beck, St. Xavier – U.S. Naval Academy, 1:30 p.m.

Ted Hammond, St. Xavier – Michigan, 1:30 p.m.

Andrew Jennings, St. Xavier – Amherst, 1:30 p.m.

Tra’mar Harris, Winton Woods – Purdue, 6 p.m.

Zae Jennings, Winton Woods – West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Plans to sign Dec. 20 but the school already had a mock ceremony

Charlton Luniewski, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – Michigan State

Mercer Luniewski, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – Michigan State

Terhyon Nichols, Withrow – Kentucky

Aba Selm, Simon Kenton – Kentucky

Committed, no announcement about the ceremony

Players on this list have been firmly committed for a while or have recently committed, but no announcement has been received about their plans on Wednesday.

Jacob Asbeck, Lakota West – U.S. Naval Academy

Taebron Bennie-Powell, Lakota West – Notre Dame

Jay'Quan Bostic, Taft – Toledo

T.J. Engleman, Hughes – East Carolina

Brennan Remy, Lakota West – Miami (Ohio)

Josh Ringer, East Central – Miami (Ohio)

Elias Rudolph, Taft – Miami (Florida)

