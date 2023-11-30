Which Cincinnati football players aren't getting the recruiting attention they deserve in 2023?

With the early National Signing Day for football approaching Dec. 20, the Enquirer presents some overlooked Cincinnati talent with the skills and drive to play college football who have not received Division I attention.

Transfer portals and other moving parts make it difficult for college coaches to see everyone. So, with input from high school coaches, here are Cincinnati's best remaining uncommitted players in one location as November ends.

Class of 2024

Aidan Brown, Badin, athlete

By the numbers: The 6-foot, 170-pound senior has time as a wide receiver, defensive back and returner for the Rams, a team that went 13-1 with a regional final appearance.

After being limited to five games last season, he returned and played all season, catching 48 passes for 741 yards and 10 touchdowns. Made 53 tackles on defense and as a returner had a punt return and kickoff return for a touchdown.

What else to know: Has fielded offers from Thomas More, Ohio Dominican with interest from Division I and II schools. Was a first-team All-Greater Catholic League-Coed and second-team all-district selection in 2023.

Game film to watch: Sept. 15 against Hughes. Brown caught six passes against the Big Red for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns while returning a kickoff for another touchdown.

Brody Benke, Highlands, athlete

By the numbers: Listed at 6-foot-4 and 230 pounds, Benke runs, throws, catches and even long snaps for Highlands. The Bluebirds went 12-2 and were state semifinalists in Class 5A. Benke threw for over 1,800 yards with 26 touchdowns and ran for 1,176 yards with 23 more scores on the ground. He also caught 14 passes, including six more for touchdowns.

Benke scored 184 points this year for Highlands, 100 more than the next-highest teammate.

What else to know: While Benke was a true do-it-all player for Highlands on the gridiron, he's also had significant playing time in the past for varsity basketball and baseball teams. Recently received an offer from the University of Findlay and Wofford.

Game film to watch: Sept. 22 at Cooper. In a 58-51 shootout on the road, Benke threw for 235 yards and five touchdowns and rushed for two more touchdowns with 190 yards.

Highlands quarterback Brody Benke is one of Northern Kentucky's top recruits.

Cournell Bennett-McCoy, Hamilton, RB

By the numbers: Standing at 5-foot-9 and weighing 175 pounds, the running back led Hamilton through a historic season for the program with 1,054 yards, good for third in the Greater Miami Conference.

What to know: Secured first-team All-GMC honors and was an honorable mention selection for the district. Helped lead Hamilton to an 8-4 record and the first playoff victory in the school's history.

From coach Arvie Crouch: "Nelly is the heart of our offense, running for 863 yards and 6 touchdowns in Greater Miami Conference play heading into Week 10. He also has 10 catches for 104 yards and a TD in GMC play. He is our bell cow and averages 4.6 yards per carry in league play. He is a great kid who has 100% bought into our program and exemplifies what we want a Big Blue Football player to be."

Mikey Brown Jr., Wilmington, athlete

By the numbers: The two-way player comes in at 5-foot-9 and 180 pounds. As a receiver, Brown Jr. caught 62 passes for 931 yards with nine touchdowns. Defensively, he had 101 total tackles with a fumble recovery and three interceptions.

What to know: Was named first-team All-Southern Buckeye Athletic and Academic Conference on offense and defense and was the conference's Defensive Player of the Year. Was also named first-team all-district for his secondary work in 2023.

Game film to watch: Aug. 25 at Miami Trace. Brown Jr. had his best offensive production in this game, catching nine passes for 158 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He added 10 tackles (seven solo) with the fumble recovery and four pass defenses.

Xavier Campbell, Beechwood, DE/LB

By the numbers: A fifth-year player for the Tigers with a 6-foot frame weighing 245 pounds, he has timed a 4.8 40-yard dash.

From the team: Utilized the fifth-year option the KHSAA offered after the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past two years at defensive end, Campbell has had 23 sacks. This season, Campbell compiled over 60 tackles, two sacks, a safety, two interceptions, and two touchdowns as the defense's leader. He currently holds an offer for Thomas More. His best fit is a program that can use a hybrid edge rusher. He maintains a 3.0 GPA.

Caleb Dillhoff, Talawanda, LB

By the numbers: The team captain is 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds with 4.75 40-yard dash time. His 72 solo tackles led the Southwest Ohio Conference through the regular season as did his six sacks and was second in the conference with 14 tackles for loss. Added a second-team all-district honor to his conference accolades.

From Coach Andy Stuckert: "Was just shy of winning Defensive Player of the Year in the SWOC. Aggressive, tough and plays downhill. Very good leader with good grades and is one of the hardest workers I've ever coached. Practices harder than any player I have ever been around."

Game film to watch: Oct. 13 against Mount Healthy. The Owls had a dynamic offense and while Dillhoff's four tackles (all solo) were his lowest of the season, he had two sacks, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Luke Dunn, Withrow, QB

By the numbers: The 5-foot-10, 170-pounder helped Withrow to a 12-2 record, winning nine games in a row at one point, with a Division II regional final appearance. Dunn (and star teammate/receiver Chris Henry Jr.) dominated the offensive game. Dunn was 189-295 passing for 2,857 yards, 37 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

In the 14 games started, Dunn passed for three or more touchdowns nine times.

What to know: Dunn went from an All-GCL South selection last season for Moeller to the Withrow quarterback with an All-Cincinnati Metro Athletic Conference selection in 2023. Dunn also added a first-team all-district honor.

Game film to watch: Sept. 9 against Lima Senior. In one of his four games with four touchdowns thrown, Dunn was 22-for-27 for a season-high 340 yards. Also threw for five touchdowns and 251 yards against Woodward on Sept. 30.

Withrow quarterback Luke Dunn helped lead theTigers to a historical year.

Drew Enginger, Badin, LB/Edge rusher

By the numbers: The big 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker helped lead the Rams to a 13-1 record and a regional final appearance. Had 72 total tackles and a conference-high six sacks plus an interception.

What to know: Was a first-team pick in the conference and second-team for the district for linebackers. In his career, has totaled over 100 tackles and three interceptions. Has drawn an offer from Thomas More.

Game film to watch: Aug. 18 at Hamilton. Against neighborhood rival Hamilton, led the defense to an 18-0 shutout victory. Enginger had four tackles with a sack and his lone interception of the season.

Austin Fancher, Reading, RB/OLB

By the numbers: He's listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, reporting a 4.6 40-yard time and a 3.8 GPA. His 1,660 rushing yards and 25 rushing touchdowns paced the conference. Also stuffed the stats on defense with 71 tackles with 7.5 for a loss with a fumble recovery and three interceptions (one returned for a score). He added a kickoff return for a touchdown, taking a 91-yard return to the house against rival Madeira.

What to know: Fancher secured a second-team all-district nod to go with his first-team pick in the Cincinnati Hills League.

Game film to watch: Sept. 1 at Summit Country Day. Found himself added to the OHSAA record book after rushing for eight touchdowns, along with 366 yards, in a 70-7 victory.

Juseters Fataki, Fairfield, RB

By the numbers: The 5-foot-11, 195-pound back was second-team All-GMC with his 489 yards on 81 attempts in nine games with eight touchdowns.

From coach Jason Krause: "Fataki is very intelligent with a 3.95 GPA. He waited his turn behind Jordan Jackson the last two seasons, serving as the H-back. While his numbers get overshadowed by Talon Fisher in our offense, Fataki is a very physical runner who catches the ball very well and is a really good blocker, Currently has some Division III opportunities, but I think he is an upper-level Division II player."

Game film to watch: Oct. 6 at Oak Hills. Had a season-high 97 rushing yards on 14 attempts with two touchdowns scored. Busted off a 61-yard run in the game, setting a season-high.

Dezmond Gayle, Walnut Hills, OL/DL

By the numbers: Gayle is listed as a 6-foot, 260-pound lineman who reports a 4.93 40-yard time and a 3.2 GPA in the classroom. He netted 43 tackles with six sacks and 16.5 tackles for a loss while starting on both the offensive and defensive lines.

What to know: Has received college offers from Mount St. Joseph, Denison and Ohio Wesleyan. According to his coaches, Gayle's power and motor with pass-rush capability made him an interior lineman fit. Was voted second-team in the Eastern Cincinnati Conference.

Game film to watch: Oct. 20 at Little Miami. In the regular season finale, Gayle had six tackles with a pair of sacks.

Quaid Hauer, Wyoming, LB/QB

By the numbers: Listed as 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Hauer has been a two-way starter for Wyoming for all four years, starting as a linebacker since he was a freshman with three seasons as the offensive signal caller. In 2023, Hauer was 141-for-237 passing for 2,007 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 290 yards and 10 more scores. On defense, Hauer had 147 tackles in 14 games with two sacks, three tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

What to know: Hauer has had talks with Division I schools and could potentially walk on for a Power Five team. A team captain trusted by coaches and teammates, Hauer has added many accolades in four seasons including the CHL Defensive Player of the Year award with multiple all-district, all-city and all-conference nominations. In 2022, he was second-team All-Ohio at quarterback.

Game film to watch: Sept. 8 against Madeira. In Wyoming’s conference opener, Hauer was 9-for-12 passing for 198 yards and two touchdowns with another score added on a run. Hauer also mustered 12 tackles on defense, nine of them solo stops.

Though Wyoming's Quaid Hauer is an All-Ohio quarterback in 2022, he's being recruited for his linebacker skills.

Jerimiah Hutcherson, Hamilton, G

By the numbers: The 6-footer comes in at 285 pounds for Hamilton. He helped anchor the offense that won the first playoff game in school history and picked up a second-team nod from both his conference and the district.

From Coach Arvie Crouch: "Jerimiah is our leader on the offensive line who has given up only two sacks all year. He has bought into the weight room and practice each day to lead our offensive turnaround from 140 yards per game last season to 288 YPG this season. He is our most consistent lineman this year. Jerimiah is a two-year starter."

Zion James, Walnut Hills, S/RB

By the numbers: The two-way started stands 5-foot-9 and 185 pounds with a 4.62 time in the 40-yard dash and a 3.4 GPA. Defensively, James was the leading tackler in the ECC with 123 stops with three tackles for a loss.

On offense, James rushed 158 times in 10 games for 604 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also caught nine passes for 125 yards.

What to know: Started on both sides of the ball in the ECC the entire season. According to his coaches, James would fit best when allowed to play as a nickel corner who can tackle in space and cover with physicality. Has taken some Division III visits.

Game film to watch: Oct. 13 against Lebanon. In Week 9, James had 12 tackles on defense (eight solo) with three tackles for loss and a pass defense. He also rushed for 79 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 72 yards, including a 64-yarder.

Nathan Kitchens, Simon Kenton, WR/DB

By the numbers: At 6-feet-1 and 172 pounds, the two-way wide receiver and defensive back starter has career stats of 44 receptions, 793 yards, nine touchdowns; eight pass breakups, five interceptions, two fumble recoveries, two return touchdowns and 62 tackles.

From coach Roy Lucas: "As a sophomore, Nathan surprised us all with his development, and he quickly became a two-way starter. He has been one of our top big playmakers on offense and defense ever since. He became our top deep threat as a junior and continued to lead our WR group as a senior. He has consistently been an outstanding cover guy on defense, and at WR, Nathan is a superb route-runner and has great hands catching the ball. Nathan is a great teammate, and on top of everything he’s a great student in school as well. No one could ask for a better young man to have on your team than Nathan."

Simon Kenton wide receiver Nathan Kitchens (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown. He's one of the top uncommitted recruits in Northern Kentucky.

Jack Lonaker, Cooper, athlete

By the numbers: Lonaker is a 6-feet, 225-pound senior who has been a team leader for Cooper on defense as the Jaguars have reached the Class 5A state finals in Kentucky. Heading into the state final, Lonaker has forced and recovered two fumbles and has registered 156 total tackles and seven tackles for loss and an interception.

What to know: While leading his team to the state championship game, Lonaker has announced collegiate offers from Judson University and Lindsey Wilson College. Lonaker has notched over 400 tackles in his varsity career. In the Enquirer's analysis of the top 20 football players in Cooper's history, writer James Weber lists Lonaker as "arguably the best linebacker in the program's history."

More: Ahead of Class 5A state final, who are Cooper's top 20 all-time football players?

Donovan Mathews, Summit Country Day, athlete

By the numbers: Mathews' tale of the tape reads 6 feet, 175 pounds with a reported 4.57 40-yard time. The two-way player caught 37 passes over 10 games for 556 yards and seven touchdowns with one more touchdown from a rush.

Defensively, Mathews had 55 tackles, including 40 solo stops, with a fumble recovery and five interceptions. The safety also had 11 pass defenses.

What to know: In his senior campaign for the Silver Knights, Mathews earned a first-team All-Miami Valley Conference selection and was a second-team all-district pick on offense.

Game film to watch: Oct.13 at Norwood. Against Norwood, Mathews caught five passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively, Mathews had five tackles and an interception.

Jackson McGowan, Taylor, QB

By the numbers: The record-setting Yellowjackets quarterback stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 200 pounds. In 2023, McGowan started all 10 games, going 152-for-275 through the air for 2,483 yards and 27 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He broke his own single-season records at the school for yards, touchdowns and completions.

What to know: Along with his single-season records, he has the school's career marks for completions, yards and touchdowns for a quarterback. McGowan's coaches believe he could thrive as a Division III signal caller, but also has plans to serve his community as a firefighter. Was a second-team all-district choice.

Game film to watch: Oct. 6 against Madeira. In the game, McGowan was 21-for-35 through the air for 358 yards and five touchdowns.

Braylon Miller, Covington Catholic, WR/DB

By the numbers: A 6-feet, 175-pound track and football star for the Colonels, Miller has an eye for the ball whether he is the target or not. With Covington Catholic undefeated and in the Class 4A state championship game, Miller leads the team in receiving with 59 receptions for 859 yards and eight touchdowns.

On defense, Miller has made 22 tackles and snagged two interceptions.

From coach Eddie Eviston: "Has good 'quicks' with a smooth stride and, overall, is one of the better athletes I have ever coached. He has great technique as a cover corner and many teams will not throw his way. Really started to blossom last year, and is having an incredible year thus far this season. He is also a great returner so his overall value is rather high. Offensively, he fits a spread offense as a slot receiver who can get in and out of cuts, but also stretch the field when needed. Defensively, any scheme could work. He covers really well in man and is disciplined in zone."

Robby Mickler, Milford, DB

By the numbers: The 6-feet-1, 190-pounder was a leader on the secondary for the ECC champion Eagles. Mickler notched 56 tackles in 12 games with two tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, three interceptions and seven pass defenses.

What to know: Milford went 11-1 overall and was undefeated in the regular season with Mickler serving as a team captain and helping lead the defense. Mickler was voted second-team All-ECC.

Game film to watch: Sept. 22 against Little Miami. In what turned out to be the first shutout the defense would force over four weeks, Mickler had a pair of interceptions.

J.J. Miller, Williamsburg, QB

By the numbers: The 6-foot, 165-pound quarterback was a record-setter for Williamsburg. The SBAAC National Division Offensive Player of the Year became the school's all-time touchdown leader as he threw 47 on the season. Miller also passed for 3,529 yards and ran for 1,060 more with 13 rushing scores.

What to know: Along with his conference Player of the Year honors, Miller was also a first-team offense selection for the district.

Game film to watch: Sept. 8 against Hillsboro. In a 57-27 victory, Miller was 23-35 for 425 yards and eight touchdowns thrown.

Isaiah Petty, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, QB

By the numbers: The quarterback is 6-feet-2 and 195 pounds. Petty was 137-for-225 passing in 10 games for 2,361 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for 331 additional yards.

What to know: Academically, Petty has a 3.79 GPA with a 33 ACT and is a member of the National Honor Society, according to his social media. On the field, Petty was selected as the MVC Offensive Player of the Year and was first-team all-district. Offensive numbers compiled with six quarters not played with large team leads.

Game film to watch: Sept. 22 at Norwood. Petty was ultra-efficient, passing 9-13 for 250 yards and four touchdowns while rushing twice for 64 yards and a score.

Evan Pitzer, Covington Catholic, QB

By the numbers: Pitzer plays to his 6-feet-5, 200-pound, frame for the Colonels who are undefeated and heading to the Kentucky Class 4A championship Dec. 1. For the 14-0 Colonels heading into the final, Pitzer is 163-for-226 passing for 2,556 yards and 32 touchdowns to four interceptions. Pitzer has also added 636 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

What to know: He had a record-tying game in the Covington Catholic's 56-6 win over Harrison County when he tied the program's single-game record for passing percentage (100%) by going 8-for-8 passing for 228 yards and three touchdowns.

From coach Eddie Eviston: "Big, strong QB with a strong arm (who) spreads the ball out to multiple WRs, TEs, and RBs."

John Podojil, Indian Hill, QB

By the numbers: Measures 5-feet-11 and 170 pounds and reports a 4.44 40-yard time with a 3.8 GPA in the classroom. Podojil missed six games in the middle of the season and finished the season 42-81 passing for 763 yards and eight touchdowns.

What to know: With Podojil acting as quarterback, Indian Hill took down Wyoming 21-3 on Oct. 13 to end the Cowboys' regular season winning streak, setting up Indian Hill's first solo CHL title since 2015. Podojil was given an honorable mention vote in the conference.

Game film to watch: Oct. 13 at Wyoming. On the road against the team with the longest regular-season winning streak in state history, Podojil was 10-for-12 through the air for 214 yards and three touchdowns.

Ben Reeves, CovCath DL

By the numbers: For the state finalist Colonels, Reeves has seven sacks, leading the team with more than double the next player's total. Reeves is also second on the team with 61 total tackles with a fumble recovery as well.

Grady Reynolds, Ryle

By the numbers: At 6-feet-5 and 220 pounds, Reynolds fits the bill for a tight end and defensive end. Helping Ryle to an 8-3 mark for the season, Reynolds caught 50 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

Getting into the game on defense, Reynolds had 82 total tackles, five tackles for loss and three sacks and an interception.

What to know: A natural tight end, injuries for Ryle put Reynolds into the defensive lineup as a linebacker and immediately found success against a challenging slate of opponents.

Eli Riggs, Indian Hill, LB

By the numbers: A dominating presence on the defense with his 6-foot-3, 225-pound frame, Riggs helped lead Indian Hill to a CHL championship with 104 tackles in 12 games. Riggs also accumulated three sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown.

What to know: With Indian Hill taking over the conference, Riggs earned a first-team All-CHL selection and was a second-teamer in the district voting for linebackers.

Game film to watch: Oct. 27 against Reading. In the first round of the postseason against a conference foe, Riggs had 10 tackles with a fumble recovery and an interception that was returned 66 yards for a score.

Alex Ritzie, Badin, QB

By the numbers: The 6-foot-2, 180-pound quarterback led Badin to a 13-1 record and a regional finalist finish. Ritzie led the Rams with a 186-for-253 completion rate for 2,224 yards and 16 touchdowns.

What to know: Ritzie has drawn some looks from Division II programs after leading the Rams for two full seasons and picking up the GCL-Coed Offensive Player of the Year award this season. Was also a first-team all-district selection in Division III.

Reno Roehm, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, TE/DL

By the numbers: The dominating presence who stands 6-foot-8 and 240 pounds was an easy target for his quarterback and opposing defenses. Roehm caught 38 passes across 10 contests for 695 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Roehm also got defensive reps, gathering 70 tackles with 12 tackles for loss and four sacks.

What to know: The team captain doesn't hide on the field standing 6-foot-8 and spent most of his time being double-teamed. He still was a first-teamer in the MVC and in the district.

Game film to watch: Sept. 1 at Masters Academy. On a trip to Florida, Roehm caught four passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. On defense, he had seven tackles (six solo) with a pair of sacks.

Jeremiah 'J.T.' Rudisell, Taylor, WR/DB

By the numbers: He's a tad undersized at 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds, but makes up for it with supreme speed. Rudisell snagged 49 passes for 653 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.

What to know: Has looks from Division III programs, but his coaches believe he can shine among Division II schools with his speed and route running.

Game film to watch: Aug. 31 at Gamble Montessori. Rudisell hauled in 10 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns.

Armoud Seals, Taft, QB

By the numbers: Seals stands at 6 feet, 193 pounds for the Senators that went 9-3 on the year. Seals was 146-for-215 passing for 2,722 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for another 407 yards and five scores.

What to know: Seals, who recently fielded an offer from Kentucky State University, was first-team All-CMAC and was named the district's Offensive Player of the Year in Division IV.

Game film to watch: Oct. 13 at Aiken. In a 41-0 conference victory, Seals was 13-15 passing for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Colin She, Cincinnati Country Day, DL

What to know: He is a 6-foot-1, 292-pound lineman who started playing football three years ago as an exchange student from China. Was a first-team All-MVC pick in his first year as a starter when he had 89 tackles with 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss.

Chase Simpson, Grant County, WR/CB

By the numbers: The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder plays all over the field for the Braves. As a receiver, Simpson caught seven passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns, but the Braves focused more on the run. There, Simpson rushed 131 times for 807 yards and seven touchdowns. In a game against Holmes, Simpson was behind center as he completed a 92-yard touchdown pass, breaking the school record.

What to know: Chase's coaches say he sacrifices some bigger overall numbers to play in different positions around the field. Simpson has gotten looks from small colleges and could stand out when played in a spread offense where he can show his positional flexibility.

Dorian Soriano, Fairfield, LB

By the numbers: The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker had 81 tackles in eight games with 3.5 tackles for loss.

What to know: Soriano, who has a GPA over a 4.0, according to his coaches, was the leading tackler for Fairfield and also punted. With some Division II offers, his coaches also believe Soriano could make an impact on an FCS program.

Game film to watch: Sept. 15 against Mason. In a close conference game, Soriano had 17 total tackles, including 13 solo, with 1.5 tackles for loss.

Chris Stewart, Wilmington, OL/DL

By the numbers: Coming in at 6-feet-5, 290 pounds, Stewart has his home on the offensive line. Stewart was first-team All-SBAAC and was second-team all-district. Stewart was also awarded the Lombardi Award for the best lineman in Clinton County.

Bobby Stidham, Oak Hills, OL

By the numbers: At 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, the senior completed his first season as an offensive lineman. Oak Hills made the postseason as Stidham was awarded a second-team All-GMC and all-district nod.

Kaleb Taylor, Hamilton, OL

By the numbers: Taylor was a successful lineman while standing 6-foot-7, 315 pounds. According to head coach Arvie Crouch, Taylor played the entire season with an injured knee, but still showed himself as the most improved starter on the team.

With his dedication to the team and football, Taylor improved his size and became a second-team All-GMC player.

Brent Thompson, Gamble Montessori, HB/OLB

By the numbers: Thompson comes in at 6 feet, 215 pounds for the Gators. Thompson rushed for 1,380 yards and 15 touchdowns, both good for second in the CMAC. On defense, Thompson had 25 tackles and forced a pair of fumbles.

What to know: Picked up a first-team All-CMAC honor and was named second-team all-district in Division V.

Game film to watch: Sept. 16 against Summit Country Day. Thompson rushed 19 times for 256 yards and four touchdowns and also took some throws, passing 4-7 for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Jeremiah Triggs, Oak Hills, TE

By the numbers: The 6-foot-2, 200-pound tight end finished his first season for the Highlanders after coming over from Shroder. Triggs played in 10 contests, catching 33 passes for 270 yards and four touchdowns.

What to know: Took a visit to Ohio University in October. Triggs was selected as first-team All-GMC and was an honorable mention selection in the district.

Logan Verax, Ryle, QB

By the numbers: Verax stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 205 pounds with a 4.65 40-yard dash and a 3.6 GPA. Verax led Ryle to an 8-5 record in his senior campaign with 3,279 passing yards and 29 touchdowns. He also added 456 rushing yards and seven more touchdowns.

In his career, Verax accumulated 7,979 passing yards while completing 655-1,063 passes with 67 touchdowns. On the ground, Verax had 1,447 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Lawson Wade, Mariemont, OL/DL

By the numbers: Wade stands at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds and is a four-year starter who never missed a game.

In 2023, Wade had 90 tackles, including three sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss. On offense, Wade was a center and a guard on the line.

From coach Nick Leone: "One of, if not the best linemen in the CHL, and best that has been here in my seven years at the school. If a school takes a shot on him he is going to be a really special player."

Nathan Webster, Milford, RB

By the numbers: At 5-feet-10, 210 pounds, Webster was third in the ECC with 1,281 rushing yards on 209 attempts. Webster's 19 rushing touchdowns were second-most in the league. He's received offers from Stetson, Butler, Tiffin and University of Indianapolis.

What to know: Webster was one of the leaders for the Milford team that went 11-1 with a perfect regular season. He was named Co-Offensive Player of the Year in the ECC and was first-team all-district. Coach Tom Grippa calls him "one of the all-time best running backs in Milford football history."

What would a team get from Webster: "The schools I've talked to, they've told me I have great power, great vision. I make everyone miss; I'm good at that. Great catching, great blocking," he told The Enquirer. "...I worked on my speed all offseason. I feel like I showed that I'm not getting caught from behind anymore."

Nathan Webster (5) is one of the best running backs in Cincinnati after leading Milford to a historic season.

Demetrick Welch, Newport Central Catholic, RB/SS

By the numbers: Welch is a two-way star for the Thoroughbreds that is listed as 6 feet, 200 pounds. Welch was responsible for 170 points scored, leading his team by over 120 points.

Welch rushed 135 times for 1,125 yards and 22 touchdowns and as a receiver caught 18 passes for 239 yards and another three touchdowns. Welch also scored on a fumble recovery and a punt and kickoff return.

Defensively, Welch had 44 total tackles with seven tackles for loss and an interception.

Newport Central Catholic running back Demetrick Welch runs the ball during their 22-6 win over Newport Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

Deuce Wiley, Wyoming, DL/OL

By the numbers: The 6-foot-2, 220-pounder is a two-way player, starting on the offensive and defensive lines. For the Cowboys in 2023, Wiley had 93 total tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

What to know: A three-year starter for Wyoming, Wiley has been an All-CHL selection three times, including a first-team pick this season. Wiley also picked up a first-team selection in the district for defense.

Class of 2025

Logan Chesser, Clinton-Massie, RB

By the numbers: Chesser, standing 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, played eight games for the Clinton-Massie squad that went 12-1 and had a perfect regular season. Chesser rushed for 1,198 yards on 165 attempts and found the end zone 17 times.

What to know: In his junior campaign, Chesser was the Offensive Player of the Year in the SBAAC American Division and was first-team all-district.

Game film to watch: Aug. 18 against Waynesville. Chesser opened the season with 198 yards on 24 rushes with four touchdowns.

Yurii Collins Comer, Lloyd Memorial, RB/LB

By the numbers: The 5-foot-7, 160-pound back helped lead Lloyd Memorial to a 10-2 record. Collins Comer played in 10 games and accumulated 113 rushing attempts for 958 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also had 38 tackles on defense and an interception.

Lloyd Memorial running back Yurii Collins Comer (1) runs with the ball against Newport Central Catholic in the second half at Lloyd Memorial High School Aug. 17, 2023.

Malachi Cumberland, Wilmington, DL

By the numbers: The 6-feet-4, 260-pound junior had 79 tackles in 10 games and 12 sacks, good for second in the SBAAC as were his 29 tackles for a loss.

What to know: Cumberland was selected first-team All-SBAAC and all-district.

Dickie Engel, Harrison, QB

By the numbers: In the 6-foot-1, 185-pound quarterback's first season at the helm of the Wildcats, he turned the team from a 1-9 record in 2022 to a 9-4 team in 2023.

Engel was 125-218 passing for 1,857 yards and 22 touchdowns to four interceptions and rushed for an additional 541 yards and six scores.

What to know: Engel, who transferred to Harrison from Reading, is also a state-placing wrestler. In his new conference, Engel was first-team All-SWOC.

Harrison quarterback Dickie Engel (4) looks to pass during the Wildcats playoff game against Anderson Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

Demico Harris, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, RB/LB

By the numbers: Listed at 5-feet-9 and 200 pounds, Harris was a dominating performer on both offense and defense. The junior played in nine games and gained 1,751 rushing yards on 191 attempts with 21 touchdowns. Defensively, Harris had 66 tackles with three sacks and a fumble recovery.

What to know: As a sophomore in 2022, Harris was the MVC's Co-Defensive Player of the Year and was a first-team pick in 2022 and 2023. With one more year to go, has already broken every rushing record in the school. Harris had a state-leading 170 tackles last season.

Game film to watch: Aug. 18 at Dayton Christian. In the season opener, Harris rushed 29 times for 388 yards and five touchdowns. On defense, Harris had 10 tackles and a sack.

Antonio Mathis, Hamilton, QB

By the numbers: The 5-feet-10, 160-pound junior took over control of the Big Blue offense, which led to a historic season for the program.

Mathis was 137-for-230 passing for 1,557 yards and 11 touchdowns. The 1,557 passing yards were second-most in the GMC by 30 yards.

From coach Arvie Crouch: Antonio helped turn around Hamilton's offense from the worst in the GMC last season to one that went 8-4 overall, winning the first playoff game in school history.

Jayonn Saunders, Purcell Marian, WR/DB

By the numbers: The 5-feet-11, 175-pound defensive back had a nose for the football on defense. Along with his 65 tackles, Saunders intercepted nine passes and accumulated 164 return yards on his picks. He also hauled in 19 passes for 303 yards and a score on offense.

What to know: Saunders was named the Defensive Player of the Year in MVC's Scarlet Division and was named the district's Defensive Player of the Year in Division V.

Michael Thomas, Roger Bacon, OL/DL

By the numbers: The 6-foot, 275-pound junior dominates on both sides of the ball for Roger Bacon but received his accolades on the offensive side.

What to know: Thomas, who benches 340 pounds and has a 4.9 40-yard dash time, was selected as first-team All-MVC as an offensive lineman. He also had three sacks and seven tackles for loss on defense.

