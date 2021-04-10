Cincinnati fires John Brannen following investigation

Associated Press
·1 min read

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati fired head coach John Brannen following an investigation into reports of a rift with Bearcats players.

The school fired Brannen six days after he was placed on paid leave after six Cincinnati players decided to transfer last month. Tim Morris will serve as interim coach until a replacement is hired.

“The decision to move in a new direction comes after a thorough review of our program, which included conversations with student-athletes, coaches and staff, as well as with Coach Brannen,” Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. “Ultimately, the University is acting in the best interests of our student-athletes and of the institution, and this decision is reflective of our commitment to both, as well as to our values that we hold dear.”

Brannen was hired from Northern Kentucky in 2019 and seven players he recruited have since left the program. Four players who left this year were members of the 2020 freshman class who entered the transfer portal during a week in March.

The Bearcats went 20-10 before last season was canceled due to the pandemic. They missed the NCAA Tournament this year after going 12-11.

Cincinnati fires John Brannen following investigation originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Cincinnati fires Brannen following investigation

    Cincinnati has fired men's basketball coach John Brannen following an investigation into reports of a rift with Bearcats players. The school fired Brannen on Friday, six days after he was put on paid leave after six Cincinnati players decided to transfer last month. Tim Morris will serve as interim coach until a replacement is hired.

  • In The Loop: Mystics new threads, Dak Prescott back training

    Jordan Giorgio keeps you In The Loop with some of the greatest moments going on in the sports world right now.

  • UCLA's Final Four run much bigger than basketball, says AD Martin Jarmond

    UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond expects a big return on investment for the entire school after the men's basketball team's historic Final Four run.

  • With Sean Miller out, will Arizona follow the trend of hiring ‘within the family’? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

    Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Arizona’s firing of Sean Miller and if the school will follow in UNC and Indiana’s footsteps in hiring someone from ‘within the family.’

  • Most exciting teams to watch in 2021-22

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek gives you a sneak-peek at the most exciting teams to watch during the 2021-22 season. While you’re watching these teams next season make sure to remember to sub in the Captain, the most delicious choice for game day, and please be sure to drink responsibly.

  • Rebuffed by LSU officials, Louisiana lawmakers look toward solutions

    Lawmakers shifted their focus to at least 12 new bills that would address the sexual misconduct reporting woes at the heart of the LSU scandal.

  • Cincinnati parts ways with men's basketball coach John Brannen as it reviews allegations

    The University of Cincinnati has parted ways with men's basketball coach John Brannen.

  • Wisconsin hopes to hire new AD ‘within a few months’

    The head of the search committee to pick a successor to Barry Alvarez said the school hopes to make a hire "within a few months."

  • Cincinnati Bengals add to coaching staff ahead of draft

    The Cincinnati Bengals made a minor addition to the coaching staff on Friday.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Our style comp for Bama's Mac Jones? A 3-time Super Bowl QB

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 29 overall — Bama's confident, smart and accurate passer.

  • Former five-star guard joining NC State women’s basketball team as a transfer

    Madison Hayes, an All-SEC freshman selection, announced on Thursday she’s transferring to NC State.

  • Maryland extends Mark Turgeon through 2026

    Maryland agreed with basketball coach Mark Turgeon on a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

  • Warriors to welcome back fans from April 23 at 35% capacity

    The capacity at the Chase Center's 18,000-seat arena will be capped at 35% as per California State Department of Public Health guidelines. Fans wishing to attend games must either provide proof of a full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 48 hours of a game and they must wear face coverings at all times. "Additionally, fans who can provide proof of vaccination do not need to produce a negative COVID-19 test, unless they are seated within 30 feet of the court," the Warriors added.

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Should there be pressure on Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney?

    Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • 3 trade backs in 1st round land Cowboys 7 top-100 picks in latest mock draft

    First things first, I poppa…. no wait. That's a Biggie Smalls lyric. First things first, it's important to reiterate that mock drafts are exercises meant to explore the various possibilities of what a draft may look like. While those who take mock ...

  • 'Stone-cold killer' Jordan Spieth moves ominously into Masters contention

    If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.

  • Why was CBS golf analyst Gary McCord banned from covering the Masters golf tournament?

    McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.