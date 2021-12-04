Cincinnati erupts for 3 fast TDs in American Athletic Championship Game

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Cincinnati is doing its best to take any decision-making out of the minds of the College Football Playoff Committee.

After a close first in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game on Saturday, the Bearcats erupted for 21 points against Houston in moments.

The third TD — all coming in a span of 4:24 — was on a 42-yard run by Jerome Ford who was gashing the Cougars over and over.

The Bearcats are trying to complete a 13-0 season and earn a CFP bid.

