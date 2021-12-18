Cincinnati at Denver prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Cincinnati at Denver How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 4:05 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Cincinnati (7-6), Denver (7-6)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Cincinnati at Denver Game Preview

Why Cincinnati Will Win

Seriously, Cincinnati. What’s up?

The team looked so good in dominant performances in wins over Las Vegas and Pittsburgh, and then it didn’t show up against the Chargers and woke up too late against San Francisco.

When it’s on, though, it’s got the ability to strike quickly with one of the best passing games in the NFL – again, when it’s working.

It’s the other side, though, that should pull this off.

Denver has to run to win. It’s been great at pouring away over the last several weeks, but the Bengals are outstanding at holding up against the run – no one has pushed past 100 yards in a month. Teddy Bridgewater can throw a bit, but if there’s no ground attack, there’s a problem.

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 15

Why Denver Will Win

Yeah, but that running game is a thing.

The Bengals were great against the run when they went against several mediocre ground attacks, but they got hit for a good day by Cleveland. It was a Cincinnati win, but the defense still had a few problems.

Denver has the depth and the rotation to keep everyone fresh, and everything else flows from there with 140 rushing yards or more in four of the last five games.

Like it is for Cincinnati, the other side is potentially the bigger deal.

Denver’s defense is the second-best in the NFL, it doesn’t allow a ton of deep passes, and …

– NFL Week 15 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Both teams are weird.

Cincinnati has all the parts, but it can’t seem to put them all together on a consistent basis.

Denver has some of the parts, and when they’re not working they’re really not working, at least offensively.

Story continues

The Broncos, though, have been terrific at home since the strange loss to Philadelphia. They’re going to clamp down on the Bengal running game, but they won’t be able to handle the passing attack that will be good from the start.

Cincinnati will come out of the gate strong, and it’ll carry over into the second half.

– College Football Expert Bowl Picks

Cincinnati at Denver Prediction, Line

Cincinnati 27, Denver 23

Line: Denver -3, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: “Paper & Glue”

1: “Being Blago”

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings