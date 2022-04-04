Cincinnati CB ‘Sauce’ Gardner: ‘I’m the best player’ in the 2022 NFL draft

I’m the best player in the draft. — SAUCE (@iamSauceGardner) April 4, 2022

If you’re wondering who the best prospect in the 2022 NFL draft happens to be, Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner would like to clear that up for you.

A towering cover man with a rare combination of size, length, speed and athleticism for the corner position, Gardner appears to also have the necessary confidence to succeed at that spot in the NFL.

Gardner posted Sunday night on Twitter, proclaiming himself the best player in this year’s draft.

It’s not a stretch, either, considering this year’s draft doesn’t have a clear-cut consensus at that No. 1 slot. Considering Gardner’s physical traits, and his track record of success at the college level, he can make as strong a case as any player in this class.

