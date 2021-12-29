Cincinnati CB Coby Bryant changes number for Cotton Bowl to honor Kobe Bryant

Watch a Cincinnati Bearcats football game, and you might have thought you heard Kobe Bryant mentioned.

The actual player: Cincinnati star cornerback Coby Bryant.

The Bearcats’ Bryant is strengthening his connection to the late Lakers legend, changing from No. 7 to No. 8 ahead of Cincinnati’s Cotton Bowl matchup with Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Coby Bryant, via Caleb Noe of WCPO:

“I was named after him for a reason,” said Coby Bryant

“The Mamba Mentality is what I carry on to this day,” said Coby Bryant.

“I just try to represent him as well as I can,” said Coby Bryant. “The best way is to put the number 8 on. I took it back to vintage Kobe.”

Coby definitely plays with a swagger befitting Kobe.

Cincinnati will need that attitude as a big underdog against Alabama on Friday.

