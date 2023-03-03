Cincinnati CB Arquon Bush stunned at Chiefs S Bryan Cook winning Super Bowl in rookie season

The Kansas City Chiefs were built over the years with players that understood how to play multiple roles. Success follows when those players sacrifice for the team at any time and do the least stat appreciated performances to help push the team forward.

Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush started every game during the 2022 season, wrapping up his career as one of the most productive players in team history. He ended his collegiate career seventh in school history with nine interceptions, sixth in passes defended with 31 and tied for the school record blocked kicks with three.

Chiefs Wire’s Ed Easton Jr. spoke with Bush about his thoughts on former teammate Bryan Cook winning Super Bowl LVII. He also revealed his mindset during the NFL Combine scouting process.

“That was crazy to me because when I first (saw) it,” Bush began. “I’m like, ‘Hold on, the Chiefs just won the Super Bowl!’ I’m like, ‘This is (Bryan Cook’s) first year in NFL. That’s crazy.’ Congrats to him on doing that.”

Many prospects have taken over the Indianapolis area for the annual event, which can be tense for many trying to improve their draft stock. Bush didn’t seem rattled by the week’s stress as he calmly revealed his mindset through the process so far from his podium.

“(It) as been fun,” said Bush. “Just moving around, seeing all the pieces going to meetings and stuff like that, just taking it day-by-day, minute by minute.”

Bush also mentioned that he received advice from former teammates Sauce Gardner and Coby Bryant, who emphasized that he should just be himself. Bush’s positive mindset could be an excellent addition to any locker room as he prepares for next month’s draft.

