Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

  • Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) reacts after sacking the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    1/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) reacts after sacking the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker, right, is tackled by Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele (20) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    2/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker, right, is tackled by Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele (20) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (81) jogs on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    3/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (81) jogs on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Cincinnati wide receiver Jadon Thompson, center, is tackled by Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele (20) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    4/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Cincinnati wide receiver Jadon Thompson, center, is tackled by Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele (20) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    5/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott (21) scores during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    6/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott (21) scores during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Navy quarterback Xavier Arline, right, runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    7/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Navy quarterback Xavier Arline, right, runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Navy midshipmen cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    8/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Navy midshipmen cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant, right, looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    9/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant, right, looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, center, looks on during a stoppage in play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    10/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, center, looks on during a stoppage in play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo stands on the field during a stoppage in play in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    11/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo stands on the field during a stoppage in play in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
  • Navy wide receiver Vincent Terrell Jr. (23) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
    12/12

    Cincinnati bounces back to beat Navy 20-10

    Navy wide receiver Vincent Terrell Jr. (23) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) reacts after sacking the quarterback during an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker, right, is tackled by Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele (20) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati tight end Josh Whyle (81) jogs on the sideline during an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati wide receiver Jadon Thompson, center, is tackled by Navy cornerback Dashaun Peele (20) during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott, top, celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott (21) scores during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Navy quarterback Xavier Arline, right, runs with the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Navy midshipmen cheer during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant, right, looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell, center, looks on during a stoppage in play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Navy head coach Ken Niumatalolo stands on the field during a stoppage in play in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Navy wide receiver Vincent Terrell Jr. (23) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Cincinnati, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
·1 min read

CINCINNATI (AP) Ben Bryant threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Scott and Cincinnati beat Navy 20-10 on Saturday.

The Bearcats (7-2, 4-1) bounced back from a 25-21 loss at UCF last week that ended their 19-game American Athletic Conference win streak. The victory over the Midshipmen extended Cincinnati's home win streak to 31.

Bryant was 25-of-35 passing for 299 yards with his two touchdowns no interceptions. Scott finished with 139 yards receiving on 10 catches. Cincinnati had only 55 yards on the ground but outgained the Midshipmen 354-260 with Navy (3-6, 3-4) rushing for 176.

Xavier Arline, who scored the winning touchdown in an overtime victory over Temple after coming in for the injured Tai Lavatai, made the start Saturday and led Navy with 87 rushing yards. Maasai Maynor, who threw for 81 yards, had Navy's only touchdown, scoring from the 1-yard line late in the third quarter for the game's final points.

Two Ryan Coe field goals and Scott's 38-yard TD catch gave the Bearcats a 13-3 halftime lead. Scott had a 27-yard touchdown grab in the third quarter.

---

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap-top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Recommended Stories