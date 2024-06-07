Cincinnati Bengals' Zac Taylor ranks No. 7 for best head coach in the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor has recently been named one of the top 10 best coaches in the NFL.

On Thursday, USA TODAY contributor Jarrett Bailey released his ranking of all 32 NFL coaches. According to the list, Taylor ranked No. 7 behind the Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh (No. 6) and ahead of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell (No. 8).

Andy Reid, coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, took the top spot, ranking No. 1 overall.

According to Bailey, Taylor doesn't get enough credit for turning the Bengals into one of the best teams in the NFL. He said that Taylor strengthened the team's offense, which led quarterback Joe Burrow to "go under center a little bit more" during the 2023 season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury. Bailey adds that with a fully healthy team, the Bengals will continue to be a Super Bowl contender.

"Most of the admiration in Cincinnati goes to Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, but you don’t get to consecutive AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl with mediocre coaching," Baily writes.

In November, Burrow underwent wrist surgery to repair a tear in his scapholunate ligament. On May 30, he threw passes to his wide receivers against defensive players for the first time this spring.

Bengals beat writer Kelsey Conway reports that Taylor is pleased with how Burrow has thrown the ball so far.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Bengals' Zac Taylor ranks No. 7 for best head coach in the NFL