Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 3 matchup

Still looking for their first win of the 2022 NFL regular season, Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals hit the road to face Robert Saleh and the New York Jets.

The Bengals are off to an awful start just one season after reaching the Super Bowl and will look to rebound from the previous two weeks against a rebuilding Jets squad that mounted a comeback Week 2 win against the Cleveland Browns behind Joe Flacco and Garrett Wilson. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bengals vs. Jets Week 3 game:

Bengals at Jets odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bengals (-5.5)

Moneyline: Bengals (-260); Jets (+210)

Over/under: 45.5

Lorenzo Reyes: Bengals 26, Jets 20

Cincinnati is better than its record shows, though it needs to solve its offensive line issues. Zac Taylor should have a plan in place to overcompensate for this, perhaps getting the ball out more quickly. And while the Jets pulled off the miraculous upset last week, I’m chalking that up more to Cleveland’s absolute collapse and lack of urgency more than anything.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates a first down with wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Arlington, Tx. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Safid Deen: Bengals 28, Jets 20

Joe Burrow and the defending AFC champion Bengals have been down 17-3 in both of their games this season, but that trend will end this week. Burrow will find star receiver Ja’Marr Chase early and often, and the Bengals get their first win. The Jets, after a thrilling comeback at Cleveland last week and beating Cincinnati at home last season, won’t be able to overcome Cincy’s firepower in this one.

Lance Pugmire: Bengals 35, Jets 10

An opportunity to restore confidence following wrenching defeats to the Steelers and Cowboys, the defending AFC champions should score the rout here. If not, the trouble is real.

