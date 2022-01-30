Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live score updates, play-by-play, analysis of AFC title game

The road to Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles is almost complete.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in the AFC championship game, marking a matchup of two teams with drastically different fortunes in recent years. The Chiefs will be hosting the conference title game for a fourth consecutive year and are seeking their third straight trip to the Super Bowl, which would make them just the fourth franchise in NFL history to put together such a streak. The Bengals, meanwhile, ended their league-worst 31-year playoff victory drought earlier in January and are looking to make it to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1988 season.

The two teams already met in Week 17, with the Bengals serving up a surprising 34-31 victory. Joe Burrow threw for 446 yards and four touchdowns to set the pace for Cincinnati, while Ja'Marr Chase set an NFL single-game rookie record with 266 receiving yards. Patrick Mahomes was held to 259 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is chased out of the pocket by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) in the third quarter during a Week 17 NFL game, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.

USA TODAY Sports will have live updates, analysis and more from our NFL reporters and editors, including Jarrett Bell and Jori Epstein on the scene in Kansas City. Check back often for more:

Chiefs, Bengals inactives

Tyrann Mathieu appears good to go.

The Chiefs' three-time Pro Bowl safety was not among the team's inactives for Sunday's AFC championship game against the Bengals. Kansas City's inactives included QB Shane Buechele, CB DeAndre Baker, RB Derrick Gore, DE Joshua Kaindoh, OT Prince Tega Wanogho and DT Khalen Saunders.

The Bengals' inactives are DE Cam Sample, DT Josh Tupou, CB Vernon Hargreaves, WR Stanley Morgan, WR Trenton Irwin, HB Trayveon Williams and OL Fred Johnson.

- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

Previewing the AFC championship game matchup

Do the Bengals have another upset in them?

One week after stunning the top-seeded Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati might face its toughest task yet in topping Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for a second time this year.

The Chiefs were a unanimous pick among USA TODAY Sports' staff to win the conference title on Sunday, but there might be hope for the Bengals to pull off another stunner.

Among the keys for the Bengals: Protect Joe Burrow, who was sacked nine times in the divisional round.

For more on the matchup and what to watch, check out the Cincinnati Enquirer's full breakdown of the keys to the game.

How the Chiefs got here

Kansas City's 42-36 divisional-round win over the Buffalo Bills was so entertaining it just has to be relived (except for Bills fans).

An instant classic culminated with 25 points in the final two minutes of regulation, as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen put on a quarterback duel for the ages.

With 13 seconds left, Mahomes managed to save Kansas City's season by push the Chiefs downfield to set up a 49-yard Harrison Butker field goal forcing overtime, where the quarterback then dealt his team to victory with an 8-yard scoring pass to Travis Kelce.

Was it the best playoff game of all time? USA TODAY Sports' Nate Davis ranked the 22 greatest postseason contests in NFL history, and Bills-Chiefs ranked very close to the top.

It also sparked a wider conversation about the NFL's overtime rules and whether they are fair.

The contest marked a distinct change of pace from the No. 2 seed's 42-21 wild-card win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, which proved to be Ben Roethlisberger's career finale.

- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

How the Bengals got here

Few expected fourth-seeded Cincinnati make it this far.

After all, it took a last-minute stand for the Bengals to end a 31-year playoff drought and beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19.

But Cincinnati turned heads with its divisional-round win over the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans, even though rookie kicker Evan McPherson needed to hit a 52-yard field goal as time expired to notch the victory. For McPherson, there was no doubt about whether the kick would be good.

Now on Sunday, Burrow and the Bengals have yet another opportunity to shed their "underdog" label.

- Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz

