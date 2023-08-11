Cincinnati Bengals vs Green Bay Packers in NFL preseason | Live updates

The Cincinnati Bengals open the 2023 NFL preseason against the Green Bay Packers at Paycor Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. and the game broadcast will be on Local 12 (WKRC-TV) and the radio call will be on WEBN (102.7-FM) and ESPN 1530 (1530-AM).

Cincinnati is a 4-point underdog and the over/under point total for the game is set at 35.5, according to Bet MGM Sportsbook.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow did a pregame warmup, but will not be playing tonight. The franchise quarterback has been sidelined with a calf injury since July 27.

Jake Browning will get the start at quarterback for the Bengals.

