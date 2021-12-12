Bengals S Vonn Bell hit with taunting penalty after pointing at 49ers lineman

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell was hit with a taunting penalty on Sunday afternoon after he pointed at a San Francisco 49ers lineman.

Bell, just before halftime at Paul Brown Stadium, scooped up an incomplete pass and started to run it back a few yards jokingly. As he jogged by 49ers center Alex Mack, who appeared to be joking with him, Bell pointed right in Mack’s face.

Almost instantly, an official threw the penalty flag. Bell, based on his reaction, clearly didn’t think he had done anything wrong.

Vonn Bell got hit with a taunting flag for this pic.twitter.com/oknTgC1Yja — Hookah Doncic (@MasterTes) December 12, 2021

So, after what would’ve forced San Francisco to kick a field goal, the penalty gave the 49ers a new set of downs and led them to a touchdown right away.

Jimmy Garoppolo found tight end George Kittle for a 14-yard score on the next play, which sent them to halftime up 17-6.

The league has put a new emphasis on taunting this season, which has produced several controversial penalties throughout the year. Though there have been plenty worse than Vonn’s, all he did was point briefly on a dead play.