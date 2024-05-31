Cincinnati Bengals visit Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base

LOCKBOURNE, Ohio (WCMH) – Members of the Cincinnati Bengals entered the military field Friday.

They paid a visit to Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base to meet the airmen and their families.

Specifically, they got a first-hand look at the 121st air-refueling wing tasked with keeping combat and support aircraft fueled and ready to go around the clock — and sometimes that refueling happens in mid-air.

The players got a peek inside Rickenbacker’s refueling simulator, and for some of them, especially one offensive tackle, it was close quarters.

“If you’re at the approximate height of about [6 feet 8], do not get inside the simulator, I struggled,” Amarius Mims said.

Commanders at Rickenbacker said there are similarities between a sports team and the military. They said both involve a team effort — and a mission to win.

