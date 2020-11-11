Cincinnati Bengals updated game-by-game predictions for season’s second half

Chris Roling
·6 min read

The Cincinnati Bengals exit the bye looking to build on momentum possibly established with a takedown of the Tennessee Titans before the break.

Easier said than done considering the first game on the menu is a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But things do get easier, especially with games against the downtrodden NFC East. At the halfway point, here are some updated predictions for the rest of the season.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, 4:25 ET at Pittsburgh Steelers

Fans raise a sign "Bungle 4 Burrow" in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Steelers dealt the Bengals loss No. 11, 16-10, at home.
Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals

The Steelers are undefeated, Big Ben has some nagging knee injuries and is on the COVID-19 list, meaning he won’t get to practice. That sounds like a Steelers win, as usual. Kidding aside, the Steelers look headed for an AFC title game. They’re not one dimensional like the Titans were, so while Burrow’s bound to keep the Bengals in the game like he always does, Big Ben figures to take it late. Verdict: Loss

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 ET at Washington

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bengals won 23-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Football Teams is a mess, even dropping two games to the New York Giants as the rebuild gets going under Ron Rivera. Rivera has already dumped first-rounder Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. The biggest threat Washington presents on the road is a strong pass-rush, but by now, Burrow’s more than used to running for his life. Verdict: Win

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 ET vs. New York Giants

Giants Daniel Jones
Giants Daniel Jones

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Giants are looking at a top-10 pick and potentially moving on from Daniel Jones. Key players like Saquon Barkley are out. In a battle of first-round quarterbacks, the Bengals are miles -- and miles -- ahead. Jones, after all, has turned the ball over in all but two of his 22 starts and is 1-16 versus non-Washington teams. Verdict: Win

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 ET at Miami Dolphins

Oct 7, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts to the defensive touchdown by defensive end Michael Johnson (not pictured) in the game against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

It turns out Burrow vs. Tagovailoa is very much on the menu after the Dolphins decided to throw their first-round passer out there. And why not? Things aren’t as bad as some might have predicted in Miami, as Brian Flores has them at 5-3 with some strong performances on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, a top-four defense that only lets up 20.1 points per game on average could cause some serious problems for the Bengals on the road. Verdict: Loss

Week 14: Sunday, Dec 13, 1 ET vs. Dallas Cowboys

Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) scrambles as Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins (26) chases during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

backfired and has already caused the front office to cut players from the defensive side of things. Were Dak Prescott healthy, this is a blowout favoring the Cowboys, a testament to his value. Instead, it’s an interesting rematch against Andy Dalton, who on his own won’t have enough to take down the No. 1 pick that replaced him -- but Ezekiel Elliott probably will. Verdict: Loss

Week 15: Monday, Dec 21, 8:15 ET vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20.
Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

By a Monday night in mid-December, the Steelers will be in full-blown playoff form. That doesn’t mean Burrow and the Bengals won’t put up a fight, but this is one of four critical AFC games consecutively to close the season for Pittsburgh. Burrow should put up a better fight now that he’s seen the Steelers defense once, but -- for now -- let’s say his surrounding pieces aren’t good enough for the seemingly inevitable passing-of-the-torch moment in the AFC North. Verdict: Loss

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, 1 ET at Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson Geno Atkins
Deshaun Watson Geno Atkins

(David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports)

Does Deshaun Watson run wild in a meaningless game or do the Bengals that typically close the season strong still come out fighting and scrapping and prevail? More interesting is the impact on draft positioning, as the two-win Texans have already fired their head coach/GM and already have a franchise passer. Either way, it should be a fun shootout and it’s easy to see Burrow torching a bottom-five defense that coughs up north of 30 points per game. Verdict: Win

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 ET vs. Baltimore Ravens

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens walloped these Bengals 27-3 in Week 5. But Burrow and Co. have grown a ton since, trimming the fat, better adjusting the scheme and Burrow himself has progressed in a big way. At the same time, some warning signs have gone up for Lamar Jackson. Call this a statement game for a Bengals team desperate to show it’s turning a corner and heading the right direction. Verdict: Win

Final record: 6-9-1

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after a hit on quarterback Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 31-20.
Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1

What a fun ride, right? The miserable start had it looking like the six-win range was impossible. But the upset of the Titans, plus a much easier back end of the schedule have it looking like things could trend for the positive in a hurry. Six wins would be a positive progression for the rebuilding arc under Zac Taylor, which only projects to keep getting better as Burrow gets more comfortable and the talent around him improves.

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods serves up Champions Dinner ahead of Masters defence

    The major at Augusta was pushed back by five months due to the coronavirus pandemic

  • NBA Mock Draft: Projecting all lottery picks, including Celtics at No. 14

    The NBA offseason is about to kick into high gear, with the NBA Draft just a week days away. We project every pick in the lottery, ending with the Celtics at No. 14 overall.

  • Masters: Jon Rahm skipped his shot off the water for a jaw-dropping hole-in-one

    If you ever needed more evidence of how ridiculously good pro golfers are, look no further than the sorcery Jon Rahm pulled off Tuesday.

  • Mayfield out, Browns welcome Chubb back from knee injury

    There was a buzz on the practice field Monday as the Browns returned from their bye with several starters, including star running back Nick Chubb, returning from injuries. Baker Mayfield remains away from the team after being placed on the COVID-19 list because he came in close contact with a staff member who tested positive for the coronavirus. Mayfield has tested negative to this point and he could return Wednesday as the Browns (5-3) get ready to host the Houston Texans (2-6) on Sunday.

  • NBA rumors: Unexpected Western Conference team reportedly enters Chris Paul sweepstakes

    The Chris Paul pursuit will dictate a huge part of NBA free agency so who exactly is chasing him? By Adam Hermann

  • Bill Russell posts heartfelt tribute to former teammate, Celtics legend Tommy Heinsohn

    Bill Russell posted a heartfelt tribute Tuesday to his former Boston Celtics teammate and lifelong friend Tommy Heinsohn.

  • Week 10 fantasy football rankings: Running Backs

    Our analysts reveal their fantasy football running back rankings for Week 10, when James Robinson will be looking to deliver a big game.

  • NASCAR suspends Truck Series driver Josh Reaume indefinitely for social media post

    Reaume has made 87 career starts in the Xfinity and Truck Series.

  • Isiah Thomas Said He Didn't Know How Michael Jordan Felt About Him Until Watching 'Last Dance'

    During a conversation for Shannon Sharpe's podcast, Isiah Thomas says he didn't know how Michael Jordan felt about him until watching 'The Last Dance.'

  • Masters 2020 tee times for the first round, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau

    Tee-off times in the first round of The Masters, Augusta National, United States on Thursday November 12 (all times GMT): USA unless stated, (a) denotes amateurs. Starting at hole 1 12.00 Lucas Glover, Corey Conners (Can), Cheng-Tsung Pan (Tai) 12.11 Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Jazz Janewattananond (Tha) 12.22 Larry Mize, Andrew Landry, (a) Lukas Michel (Aus) 12.33 Matt Kuchar, Lee Westwood, Kevin Na 12.44 Xander Schauffele, Jason Kokrak, Henrik Stenson (Swe) 12.55 Charl Schwartzel (Rsa), Jason Day (Aus), (a) Abel Gallegos (Arg) 13.06 Vijay Singh (Fij), Lanto Griffin, Tyler Duncan 13.17 Mike Weir (Can), Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spa), Matt Wallace 16.05 Sung Kang (Kor), Erik Van Rooyen (Rsa) 16.16 Danny Willett, Rickie Fowler, (a) John Augenstein 16.27 Phil Mickelson, Abraham Ancer (Mex), Bernd Wiesberger (Aut) 16.38 Adam Scott (Aus), Collin Morikawa, Tyrrell Hatton 16.49 Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka 17.00 Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy 17.11 Zach Johnson, Justin Rose, Cameron Champ 17.22 Victor Perez (Fra), Sungjae Im (Kor), Brendon Todd Starting at hole 10 12.00 Sandy Lyle, Jimmy Walker, Yuxin Lin (a) (Chn) 12.11 Webb Simpson, Marc Leishman (Aus), Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn) 12.22 Kevin Kisner, Adam Hadwin (Can), Scottie Scheffler 12.33 Jon Rahm (Spa), Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen (Rsa) 12.44 Patrick Reed, Paul Casey, Tony Finau 12.55 Tiger Woods, Shane Lowry, (a) Andy Ogletree 13.06 Jordan Spieth, Gary Woodland, Ian Poulter 13.17 Graeme McDowell, Nate Lashley, Si Woo Kim (Kor) 16.05 Justin Harding (Rsa), Shugo Imahira (Jpn), Nick Taylor (Can) 16.16 Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz (Col), Byeong-Hun An (Kor) 16.27 Bubba Watson, Matthew Wolff, Tommy Fleetwood 16.38 Francesco Molinari (Ita), Billy Horschel, Cameron Smith (Aus) 16.49 Bernhard Langer (Ger), JT Poston, Christiaan Bezuidenhout (Rsa) 17.00 Fred Couples, Max Homa, Dylan Frittelli (Rsa) 17.11 Jose-Maria Olazabal (Spa), Andrew Putnam, (a) James Sugrue

  • Bryson DeChambeau on no Masters green-reading books: 'It's a lot harder'

    Players won’t have their noses deep into those detailed green-reading books here at Augusta National.

  • What happened to Jordan Spieth? How golf's next big thing descended into paralysis by analysis

    “Go get that,” Jordan Spieth shouted, ordering his caddie, Michael Greller, to pick up the ball that had just dived into the cup from 48 feet. It was a display of such prodigious nerve, or “moxie” as his fellow Texans might call it, that his three-word instruction on Royal Birkdale’s 15th green would soon be emblazoned on his fans’ baseball caps, marking the moment he wrapped up his first Open title. On that drizzly Southport evening in 2017, he was, at 23, the youngest player in history to hold three majors and 11 tour victories. By far the most arresting statistic, though, is that he has not won again since. Every year since his Augusta debut in 2014, where he tied for second behind Bubba Watson, Spieth has been a fixture of the Masters’ build-up, analysing the vagaries of the course with precocious authority. This time, he is not even included on the interview schedule, despite winning in 2015 and finishing inside the top three on four of his six starts. The boy king who became world No 1 in only his third season on the PGA Tour finds himself 81st in the standings, his ranking falling faster than the Zoom share price on the day an effective Covid-19 vaccine is confirmed. It is a capricious mistress, fame. One moment Birkdale’s autograph-hunters are falling over ropes to glad-hand you, the next the tournament where you have enjoyed the greatest success is trying to ease you gently into the shadows. In fairness, Augusta will ensure that Spieth has his share of privileges this week, as he takes his place at Tiger Woods’ table for the champions’ dinner on Tuesday and slips back into the green jacket that barely left his side after his triumph five years ago. The jacket is far too large for him, since he never had it tailored. Alas, his billing as golf’s next phenomenon – in keeping with his status as only the second man to win three different majors before the age of 24, the other being Jack Nicklaus – has also proved increasingly difficult to wear.

  • Why are Patriots sticking with Cam Newton? It's got something to do with Jarrett Stidham

    Why have the Patriots stuck with Cam Newton at quarterback and not turned to Jarrett Stidham? Tom E. Curran offers his take on the situation.

  • Today we found out there's a chance of a Jacob deGrom/Trevor Bauer/Marcus Stroman rotation for Mets

    Marcus Stroman is returning to the Mets, meaning a dream rotation fronted by Jacob deGrom, Trevor Bauer and Stroman remains possible, and a championship in the near term is a slightly more rational goal.

  • With No. 1 class for 2021, Michigan basketball's Juwan Howard emerges as elite recruiter

    Juwan Howard has put together the nation's No. 1 recruiting class for Michigan basketball — and cemented himself as an elite recruiter.

  • 2 advantages of Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger on reserve/COVID-19 list

    There are benefits to Big Ben not physically being with the team this week.

  • Mookie Betts buys house previously owned by ex-Eagles head coach Chip Kelly

    One of the world's greatest baseball players now has something in common with a former Eagles head coach. By Adam Hermann

  • Michigan football and Jim Harbaugh face a catch-22 with his future

    Jim Harbaugh's contract situation has placed the Michigan Wolverines in a football dilemma that is also tinged with irony.

  • Tiger Woods on being an honorary starter with Phil Mickelson: 'I'll be hitting bombs past him'

    Tiger Woods talked about his first Masters and his future ones at his press conference on Tuesday.

  • Week 10 Pickups: Top players to add and betting the MVP race

    Injuries, bye weeks, and busts, oh my. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski help you navigate this treacherous fantasy season by picking a few players at each position.