Cincinnati Bengals updated game-by-game predictions for season’s second half

The Cincinnati Bengals exit the bye looking to build on momentum possibly established with a takedown of the Tennessee Titans before the break.

Easier said than done considering the first game on the menu is a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But things do get easier, especially with games against the downtrodden NFC East. At the halfway point, here are some updated predictions for the rest of the season.

Week 10: Sunday, Nov. 15, 4:25 ET at Pittsburgh Steelers

Fans raise a sign "Bungle 4 Burrow" in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Steelers dealt the Bengals loss No. 11, 16-10, at home.

Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals

The Steelers are undefeated, Big Ben has some nagging knee injuries and is on the COVID-19 list, meaning he won’t get to practice. That sounds like a Steelers win, as usual. Kidding aside, the Steelers look headed for an AFC title game. They’re not one dimensional like the Titans were, so while Burrow’s bound to keep the Bengals in the game like he always does, Big Ben figures to take it late. Verdict: Loss

Week 11: Sunday, Nov. 22, 1 ET at Washington

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate (19) during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bengals won 23-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Washington Football Teams is a mess, even dropping two games to the New York Giants as the rebuild gets going under Ron Rivera. Rivera has already dumped first-rounder Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. The biggest threat Washington presents on the road is a strong pass-rush, but by now, Burrow’s more than used to running for his life. Verdict: Win

Week 12: Sunday, Nov. 29, 1 ET vs. New York Giants

Giants Daniel Jones

(Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

The Giants are looking at a top-10 pick and potentially moving on from Daniel Jones. Key players like Saquon Barkley are out. In a battle of first-round quarterbacks, the Bengals are miles -- and miles -- ahead. Jones, after all, has turned the ball over in all but two of his 22 starts and is 1-16 versus non-Washington teams. Verdict: Win

Week 13: Sunday, Dec. 6, 1 ET at Miami Dolphins

Oct 7, 2018; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) reacts to the defensive touchdown by defensive end Michael Johnson (not pictured) in the game against the Miami Dolphins in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

It turns out Burrow vs. Tagovailoa is very much on the menu after the Dolphins decided to throw their first-round passer out there. And why not? Things aren’t as bad as some might have predicted in Miami, as Brian Flores has them at 5-3 with some strong performances on both sides of the ball. Unfortunately, a top-four defense that only lets up 20.1 points per game on average could cause some serious problems for the Bengals on the road. Verdict: Loss

Week 14: Sunday, Dec 13, 1 ET vs. Dallas Cowboys

Oct 25, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) scrambles as Washington Football Team safety Landon Collins (26) chases during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

backfired and has already caused the front office to cut players from the defensive side of things. Were Dak Prescott healthy, this is a blowout favoring the Cowboys, a testament to his value. Instead, it’s an interesting rematch against Andy Dalton, who on his own won’t have enough to take down the No. 1 pick that replaced him -- but Ezekiel Elliott probably will. Verdict: Loss

Week 15: Monday, Dec 21, 8:15 ET vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs off the field after the NFL game on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Tennessee Titans 31-20.

Cincinnati Bengals At Tennessee Titans

By a Monday night in mid-December, the Steelers will be in full-blown playoff form. That doesn’t mean Burrow and the Bengals won’t put up a fight, but this is one of four critical AFC games consecutively to close the season for Pittsburgh. Burrow should put up a better fight now that he’s seen the Steelers defense once, but -- for now -- let’s say his surrounding pieces aren’t good enough for the seemingly inevitable passing-of-the-torch moment in the AFC North. Verdict: Loss

Week 16: Sunday, Dec. 27, 1 ET at Houston Texans

Deshaun Watson Geno Atkins

(David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports)

Does Deshaun Watson run wild in a meaningless game or do the Bengals that typically close the season strong still come out fighting and scrapping and prevail? More interesting is the impact on draft positioning, as the two-win Texans have already fired their head coach/GM and already have a franchise passer. Either way, it should be a fun shootout and it’s easy to see Burrow torching a bottom-five defense that coughs up north of 30 points per game. Verdict: Win

Week 17: Sunday, Jan. 3, 1 ET vs. Baltimore Ravens

Oct 11, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) gets tackled by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) in the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens walloped these Bengals 27-3 in Week 5. But Burrow and Co. have grown a ton since, trimming the fat, better adjusting the scheme and Burrow himself has progressed in a big way. At the same time, some warning signs have gone up for Lamar Jackson. Call this a statement game for a Bengals team desperate to show it’s turning a corner and heading the right direction. Verdict: Win

Final record: 6-9-1

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) celebrates after a hit on quarterback Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) (not pictured) during the fourth quarter of a Week 8 NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 31-20.

Tennessee Titans At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 1

What a fun ride, right? The miserable start had it looking like the six-win range was impossible. But the upset of the Titans, plus a much easier back end of the schedule have it looking like things could trend for the positive in a hurry. Six wins would be a positive progression for the rebuilding arc under Zac Taylor, which only projects to keep getting better as Burrow gets more comfortable and the talent around him improves.