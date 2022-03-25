Cincinnati Bengals updated free agency big board

The Cincinnati Bengals figure to be quiet for the remainder of free agency after again spending huge cash on some big names.

This time out, Cincinnati made good on a promise to better protect Joe Burrow, investing in offensive linemen Ted Karras, Alex Cappa and La’el Collins.

With three of the four needy spots on the line upgraded, the Bengals simply need to focus on potentially retaining some of their own guys while also targeting depth-needy spots like cornerback and pass-rusher.

Here’s a look at the best players left on the market for the Bengals based on team need and likely market value/the team’s ability to afford them.

1. CB Stephon Gilmore

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Unlikely, but it isn’t often a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year and two-time first-team all-pro sits on the open market this long. His best days are behind him, but Gilmore would be a quality guy to work with the likes of Eli Apple for a short-term boost.

2. C JC Tretter

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

We’ve been all aboard the JC Tretter train since his release, even saying — before the Collins signing — that he and La’el Collins would cap off the perfect offensive line rebuild. Tretter’s an elite starting center and, funnily enough, Ted Karras has graded better at left guard than center in recent years.

3. S Tyrann Mathieu

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Extremely unlikely, but it’d be fun to see Lou Anarumo get a player of Mathieu’s caliber, especially when he likes to run three-safety sets so much. We only list Mathieu because it’s hard to get a read on what his market really looks like at 29 years old.

4. OL Eric Fisher

Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

A former No. 1 overall pick who had a solid season last year after a devastating Achilles injury, Fisher is a left tackle, which complicates things here. But in the pursuit of putting the best possible starting five in front of Burrow to win a championship now, it’d be pretty hard to ignore Fisher if he has a long stay on the market.

Story continues

5. G Ereck Flowers

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Flowers was a cap-saving cut by Washington on March 16 and should find a starting home as a left guard soon. He was very solid last year, especially as a pass-blocker, which would lock in the starting five in front of Burrow while guys like Jackson Carman develop for the long-term.

6. DL Larry Ogunjobi

(AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

No reason to not dip back into the well that worked if Ogunjobi’s looking for a deal. His failed physical with the Bears was incredibly unfortunate. If he’s forced to settle for another prove-it deal, there’s no better place than the Bengals, where he boosted his value to the point of getting a $40 million offer in the first place. The Bengals desperately need his production back.

7. DL Akiem Hicks

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

There was a time when Hicks was arguably the most dominant interior player in the NFL. That time has passed and he’s 32 now, yet still posted five sacks last year. If he’s cost-effective, he’d be incredible on the same front as D.J. Reader.

8. CB Steven Nelson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals were interested in Nelson last year and there’s little reason for them to not have the same interest this year. He’s 29 and let up 44 catches on 64 targets last year while projecting pretty well into the rotation with guys like Eli Apple.

9. DE Trey Flowers

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Flowers was one of the biggest splashes of free agency outright just a few years ago in Detroit. But injuries limited him to just seven games apiece in each of his last two seasons. Going into his age-29 season though, he’s not that far removed from four straight seasons of 6.5 or more sacks. Get him in a rotation at an affordable price and he could be a huge part of the puzzle.

10. DE Jerry Hughes

Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle

The Bengals don’t usually spend on guys over 30. But Hughes isn’t your typical soon-to-be-34-year-old pass-rusher. He’s been borderline elite in pass-rushing marks on a rotational basis for years, last year generating 26 pressures and 19 hurries. He’d have a small rotational role, but an impactful one.

The Rest

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

CB Joe Haden

DE Melvin Ingram

DE Justin Houston

CB Janoris Jenkins

1

1