Cincinnati Bengals updated Day 3 mock draft

We’ve made it to Day 3 of the draft and the Cincinnati Bengals have now added LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, Clemson OL Jackson Carman and Texas EDGE Joseph Ossai. They also added two fourth-round picks in the trade with the Patriots in the second round. So what could they do on Day 3?

Here’s a final mock draft for the Bengals as we enter Day 3.

111) Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

Jan 28, 2021; National running back Michael Carter of North Carolina (7) runs the ball during National practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The running backs didn't really fly off the board on Day 2 as some may have thought. Only two were taken (Javonte Williams to the Broncos in round two, Trey Sermon to the 49ers in round three). So if the Bengals are looking running back, they'll have their pick of the litter and Carter gives them a great versatile back that can be very effective out of the backfield and be a very nice replacement for Giovani Bernard.

122) Tommy Togiai, DT, Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (72) celebrates a sack with Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (92) during the fourth quarter in their NCAA Division I football game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio.

Osu20ind Kwr39

Very physical at the line of scrimmage and could eventually be a really good replacement for Geno Atkins. Not the ideal size, but he has the competitive toughness you really like in a defensive tackle.

139) Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida

Sep 26, 2020; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Florida Gators offensive lineman Stone Forsythe (72) during the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Double-dipping at the offensive line with a player who has a fitting name in Stone. He has a lot of power. He can begin as a swing tackle and maybe work his way into right tackle down the line, with second-round pick Carman possibly on the inside.

149) Jaelon Darden, WR, North Texas

North Texas wide receiver Jaelon Darden (1) runs over MTSU linebacker Brett Shepherd's (43) back as he runs the ball on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, during the Blackout game at MTSU.

8 Mtsu V North Texas

The Bengals continue to work the offense and surround Joe Burrow with everything he needs to succeed. Also mocked him in Friday's mock, so we'll see if this actually comes to fruition. (It probably won't.)

190) Avery Williams, CB, Boise State

Oct 31, 2020; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Boise State Broncos cornerback Avery Williams (26) scores an eighty eight yard kickoff return in the second half against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Four-year starter in college that also has plenty of special teams experience. He can also help in sub-packages.

202) Paddy Fisher, LB, Northwestern

Dec 29, 2017; Nashville, TN, USA; Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Paddy Fisher (42) leaves the field after being ejected for targeting during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the 2017 Music Bowl at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Fisher and Tuf Borland were two linebackers considered in this late spot if the Bengals want to go ahead and add a body to the group before the end of the draft.

235) Jose Borregales, K, Miami (FL)

Jan 28, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; American kicker Jose Borregales of Miami (30) practices field goals with American punter Max Duffy of Kentucky (93) holding during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

And just for fun, why not grab a kicker here? The Bengals definitely need one and Borregales is seen as one of the better kickers, if not the best kicker, in the class, coming off a very good 2020, going 37/37 on extra points and 20/22 on field goals.

