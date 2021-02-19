Cincinnati Bengals updated 7-round mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have a variety of needs to hit in the 2021 NFL draft.

While some of what the Bengals will do over the course of seven rounds will hinge on how the team performs in free agency, sitting fifth in the order still stirs up plenty of intrigue.

Using The Draft Network’s mock draft machine, here’s an updated seven-round effort for the Bengals.

5 -- Ja'Marr Chase

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after a first down catch and run against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Penei Sewell went off the board third overall to Miami. If the Bengals stay put, Chase makes too much sense to ignore. He has the proven LSU connection with Joe Burrow already and is a potential star No. 1 wideout. It was between him and Kyle Pitts, but the established connection with Burrow gives Chase the edge.

37 -- Alex Leatherwood

Jan 7, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood (70) before the 2019 College Football Playoff Championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bengals don’t go offensive lineman in Round 1, catching an arguable first-round product who falls to the top of Round 2 is the next best thing. Leatherwood, an Alabama product, would make for a mauler of an upgrade at tackle -- especially if the team already fixes guard in free agency.

69 -- Payton Turner, Edge

Jan 27, 2021; American defensive lineman Payton Turner of Houston (98) gets set at the line during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Pass-rushers are going to be a priority for the Bengals this offseason no matter what happens with Carl Lawson. Ideally, the Bengals re-sign their star and can wait until Round 3 for a guy like Turner, an edge presence who can kick inside.

Story continues

110 -- David Moore, OG

Jan 28, 2021; American offensive lineman David Moore of Grambling State (60) drills against American linebacker Riley Cole of South Alabama (44) during American practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, USA; Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Even if the Bengals add a guard in free agency and draft someone like Leatherwood early, it’s not a bad idea to stock up on more linemen in the wake of the injury to Trey Hopkins. Moore out of Grambling is a 350-pound prospect with upside on the interior.

150 -- Tedarrell Slaton, DL

Sep 7, 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton (56) during the first quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Interior defensive line is a need with D.J. Reader and Renell Wren coming back from injuries, Geno Atkins’ future an unknown and the opt-out of Josh Tupou last year. Slaton is a 360-pound trench enforcer who could play a role right away.

191 -- Olaijah Griffin, CB

Nov 2, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USC Trojans cornerback Olaijah Griffin (2) leads the team on to the field for the game against the Oregon Ducks at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback is quietly another problem for the Bengals, especially if the team doesn’t get William Jackson back. Griffin is a competitive, bigger corner who could upgrade depth right away.

227 -- Chris Rumph II, Edge

Nov 7, 2020; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils defensive end Chris Rumph II (96) during the second quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Pressure is king in the NFL and the Bengals need as much help as they can get in that area. Duke used Rumph all over the place and he was productive with some nice upside, making him a strong situational add.

245 -- Manny Rugamba, CB

Iowa junior running back Mekhi Sargent is caught by Miami of Ohio (and former Hawkeye) cornerback Manny Rugamba in the first quarter at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

20190831 Iowavsmiamiohio

The Bengals should be plenty familiar with local prospects this year and that’s the case for Rugamba, a former Iowa player who projects well to the next level in a situational role. Given the way guys like Leshaun Sims played in spot duty last year, upgrading depth isn’t anything to scoff at.

1

1