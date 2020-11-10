Cincinnati Bengals updated 2021 NFL draft order after bye week

The Cincinnati Bengals hit gold in the last NFL draft, landing Joe Burrow at No. 1 and following that up with one of his best outright weapons already with wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second round.

Now they’re hoping to do it again.

The Bengals didn’t play this past weekend while sitting on a bye but win-loss results from around the league still impacted their positioning in the 2021 NFL draft.

Entering Week 10 ahead of the team’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Bengals slot 12th in the 2021 draft order.

Cincinnati had been in the running for a top-10 slotting before upsetting the Tennessee Titans before the bye. There is plenty of time to re-establish such footing and land a top-10 prospect this upcoming offseason, but the team obviously hopes it can keep winning now that things appear to have turned a corner.

Either way, the Bengals will be a focal point of the 2021 draft order from here on out as they work through their final eight games.

Patriots jumped the Bengals and Chargers in the standings. Jets have a 1.5 game lead for the No. 1 pick pic.twitter.com/Ipy4IXzXCv — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 10, 2020





