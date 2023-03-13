Cincinnati Bengals unable to re-sign Vonn Bell, secondary takes massive hit

Former Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell is expected to sign with the Carolina Panthers, a source told The Enquirer. The news was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) gets set for the national anthem before first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Bell, 28, played three seasons for the Bengals and was voted a team captain every year. His impact in Cincinnati’s secondary will be missed and the Bengals have a hole to fill now at strong safety.

During his time in Cincinnati, Bell logged 288 tackles, nine quarterback hits, eight forced fumbles and five interceptions.

This will be Bell’s third team in his NFL career. The New Orleans Saints drafted Bell in the second round of the NFL Draft in 2016. Bell played four years for the Saints before hitting free agency and signing with the Bengals in 2020.

He now heads back to the NFC South where his career started.

Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) recovers a fumble in the first quarter during an NFL divisional playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo was asked about the potential of losing both of his starting safeties this offseason at the NFL combine in early March.

“It would be huge,” Anarumo said if he were to lose Bell and Bates. “You'd lose leadership, too. You know, Vonn and Jessie, they do a lot of things that people don't see. They organize meetings on their own. So, yeah, I'd rather not think about that dark day."

With Bell now headed to Charlotte and the strong likelihood Jessie Bates will play somewhere else after two years of failed contract negotiations with the Bengals, the safety spot has gone from a position of strength to a concern.

The Bengals drafted Bates’ replacement when they selected Dax Hill with their first-round pick last year. At this moment, it’s unclear who will fill Bell’s role. Cincinnati drafted safety Tycen Anderson in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, but he was unable to play due to a hamstring injury that placed him on injured reserve until mid-January.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell to join Carolina Panthers