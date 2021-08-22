Cincinnati Bengals’ top-graded pass blockers so far offers surprises

Don’t look now, but some unexpected names are popping up with big performances for the embattled Cincinnati Bengals offensive line this preseason.

Michael Jordan, a shocker as the No. 1 guard on the depth chart to start training camp, has been the team’s top-rated pass-blocker this preseason, earning an 85.5 grade over 25 pass-blocking snaps.

And it’s fourth-round rookie D’Ante Smith, not another notable name, with the team’s second-highest grade in this category at an 84.8.

These aren’t the biggest sample sizes, of course. But it only affirms what the Bengals saw when making Jordan the first-string guard on the depth chart and quickly giving the rookie Smith more attention on the field.

At the end of the day, maybe neither guy makes the cut as a starter on opening day. But the guard spot — and line as a whole — appears to be in a much better spot right now than it was this time last year.

The top pass-blockers on the OL for the #Bengals through two weeks of preseason action: 🔸Michael Jordan – 85.5 (25 pass-blocking snaps)

🔸D’Ante Smith – 84.8 (16)

🔸Jonah Williams – 81.8 (10)

🔸XSF – 78.0 (23)

🔸 Riley Reiff – 76.7 (10) — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) August 21, 2021

