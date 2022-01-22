Cincinnati Bengals at Tennessee Titans: Live stream, time, date, betting odds, how to watch

For finishing atop the AFC, the Tennessee Titans' reward was the No. 1 seed – and a first-round bye. That was welcome news for a team that is 8-0 in games after nine days of rest or more under coach Mike Vrabel.

Now they have a home date with the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round on Saturday.

To weather the arrival of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and his high-powered offense, the Titans should benefit from Derrick Henry's return. The All-Pro running back hasn't played since Week 8 with a foot injury.

The winner will play the victor in the AFC's other matchup this weekend, Buffalo at Kansas City.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill leads his team into an AFC divisional round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here's everything you need to know for Saturday's postseason contest.

What time does Bengals at Titans start?

Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan. 22 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

What TV channel is Bengals at Titans on?

The game will be televised nationally on CBS. Ian Eagle (play-by-play) and Trent Green (analyst) will call the game. Eagle's usual partner in the booth, Charles Davis, is out due to COVID-19 protocols, CBS announced earlier this week.

How can I stream Bengals at Titans online?

The game can be streamed on Paramount+, the CBS Sports app or on CBS.com. Streaming is also available on FuboTV.

What are the betting odds for Bengals at Titans?

The Titans are favored by 3.5 points at home, while the Bengals are +155 on the money-line. The total is set at 47.5. All lines are via Tipico Sportsbook.

