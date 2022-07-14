Cincinnati Bengals tease release of alternate 'White Bengal' helmets for 2022 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals will be adding a second helmet to the rotation in the upcoming season and it will be white. On Thursday morning, the team posted a video teasing the new “White Bengal” look.

When the NFL changed the rule regarding allowing teams to wear two helmets in a season last year, the Bengals opted to add to their uniforms. The Bengals now have their traditional orange helmets with black stripes and a white helmet – details of what the white helmet will look like have not yet been released.

The NFL previously permitted teams only one set of helmets for safety reasons. All uses of alternate helmets must adhere to the following parameters:

Clubs must obtain an entire new set of alternate color helmets for all players.

Alternate color helmets must be the same make, model and size as the applicable player's primary helmet.

Alternate color helmets must be made available to all players at the start of training camp and should be fit at the same time as the primary helmet.

Alternate color helmets must be worn in practice at a minimum during the week leading up to the game in which they will be used.

The Bengals had to inform the league of their plans to add a new helmet by July of 2021, so the process has been in motion for over a year now. Details of when the Bengals will debut the white helmet and what games they will wear their alternate uniforms have yet to be released.

