Cincinnati Bengals' team needs entering 2021 NFL draft

Chris Roling
4 min read
The Cincinnati Bengals have a large list of needs to attack in the 2021 NFL draft.

That’s true even after two major offseasons of roster overhaul, letting go of the Marvin Lewis era leftovers and bringing on a variety of new players, both big-money names and depth pieces alike.

Before things get underway, here’s a look at the team’s needs, in no particular order.

OL

Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams stands on the sidelines during practice at the team's NFL football facility, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Any conversation about Bengals team needs must start up front because of Joe Burrow. It has been the place the Bengals are worst at evaluating and coaching since the franchise let Andrew Whitworth get away. That remains true until the team proves otherwise. They need a long-term right tackle and two long-term guards. Drafting a tackle who can play inside for a year or two would make sense. So would drafting extra guys to possibly start at center if Trey Hopkins isn't ready to go.

WR

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

The Bengals fed A.J. Green 104 ineffective targets last year and it just didn't work out. They need a better option on the outside to pair with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Zac Taylor loves to run three-wideout sets, so a rookie taken over the first three rounds could easily see 100-plus targets. Ja'Marr Chase obviously makes the most sense, but there are plenty of prospects in the second or third round who could still be very effective as the third option.

Edge

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) celebrates a sack of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) (not pictured) in the second quarter of an Week 5 NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
Arizona Cardinals At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 6

This need has fallen off the radar a bit given the makeup of this draft class. But the Bengals let Carl Lawson get away in free agency and -- for now -- new arrival Trey Hendrickson has been a one-hit-wonder. Even if Hendrickson pans out, they don't have much opposite him. An investment here over the first three rounds would go a long way toward improving the unit's outlook for the immediate and long-term.

IDL

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (91) jogs off the field during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, in Landover, Md. The Bengals won 23-13. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It's hard to get a read on how the team feels about the interior of the defensive line. Geno Atkins is gone (but could always be back). But they added Larry Ogunjobi and will get Renell Wren and Josh Tupou back. D.J. Reader is also coming off an injury. If there's a shocker of a position that could come off the board for the team over the first three rounds, it's probably here.

CB

Trae Waynes left and A.J. Green of the Cincinnati Bengals stand on the sidelines as their teammates prepare for a scrimmage at Paul Brown Stadium Sunday, August 30, 2020.
Bengals Scrimmage11

Nobody wants to talk about corner because it still somehow feels like the team drafts a corner in the first round every year. But the reality is the team's three or four top corners in 2021 will all be making their debuts with the team. The top guy, Trae Waynes, missed all of last year and can't be assumed as a guaranteed thing. They'll need to at least hit depth with a focus on the long-term here.

K/Special teams

Jan 1, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Kevin Huber (10) against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 27-10. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

With Randy Bullock gone, the Bengals don't figure to let Austin Seibert's claim to the kicking job go unopposed. They also simply need special teams players because Darrin Simmons' unit has lost so many over the last two years. Expect that to be an emphasis with pretty much any draft pick.

