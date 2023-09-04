Here are the Cincinnati Bengals' team captains for the 2023 NFL season

The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the team captains for the upcoming season.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, defensive tackle DJ Reader, defensive end Sam Hubbard, center Ted Karras, running back Joe Mixon and cornerback Mike Hilton will represent the Bengals as captains this year.

The voting process is strictly limited to players. Coaches and team employees don’t get to vote.

“They’re the voice of the locker room, and that doesn't mean that guys who aren't captains can't have that voice as well, but they're the guys I will turn to,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said of what role a team captain plays in his locker room. “We don't do it every week but (they are the ones) I'll turn to and we'll have discussions, things that are on my mind about practice or the opponent we've got, or things I want to get done in the locker room. So, extra voice I guess you could say. They do have a little bit of obligation to speak up when something needs to be said.”

Hilton is the only newcomer to the group. Five out of the six players were captains in the 2022 season.

With a relatively young secondary this year, Hilton, now entering his third season with the Bengals, rounds out the group with plenty of experience in defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme. Since he signed with the Bengals in free agency in 2021, Hilton’s charismatic personality and hard-nosed playing style has won over the locker room.

This year’s captain list doesn’t feature a core special teams player. Michael Thomas represented the unit last year but didn’t make the 53-man roster this year. Thomas is still around, though, with a spot on the practice squad.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Check out the Cincinnati Bengals 2023 NFL season captains