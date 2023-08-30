Cincinnati Bengals sign veteran backup QB Will Grier to practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals have added another quarterback to the fold in veteran Will Grier. He is expected to sign on the practice squad, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, after the team announced Jake Browning will be Joe Burrow’s backup this season.

Grier most recently spent time with the Dallas Cowboys (2021-22). The former third-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers out of West Virginia University in 2019 has started two games in his NFL career.

In adding Grier, head coach Zac Taylor has three quarterbacks at his disposal. By signing Grier now, it gives the Bengals time to get him acclimated to the playbook with enough time if Burrow is unable to play in Week 1. Grier would be Cincinnati’s No. 2 quarterback behind Browning in that scenario.

Grier is a quality insurance policy for the Bengals to have now.

Burrow is dealing with a calf injury and the Bengals have kept details to a minimum regarding his timeline for return. Taylor said “we’ll see” when asked if he’ll practice this week.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: QB Will Grier signs with Cincinnati Bengals after NFL preseason