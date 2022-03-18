Cincinnati Bengals re-sign former Ohio State cornerback

Adam Schefter has reported that the often maligned Eli Apple will return to Cincinnati on a one-year contract worth $4 million. Apple started in 15 games last season for the Bengals and made some key plays to help Cincinnati get to their first Super Bowl in 33 years.

The former Ohio State cornerback was taken with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the New York Giants. By in large, Apple has failed to live up to expectations of a top-10 pick and has bounced around the league with Cincinnati being his fourth team.

Apple had two interceptions, 10 passes defended, and 49 total tackles helping lead the Bengals to the AFC North crown and improbable run through the playoffs.

CB Eli Apple is returning to Cincinnati on a one-year, $4 million deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

Owner Mike Brown, who is known to be a man of frugality, likes when he can get a player who produces on the field at a bargain price. Brown must have thought Apple played well enough not only to bring him back for another year but also give him a raise from his $1.2 million contract from last season. The Bengals are certainly hoping the investment will pay off.

