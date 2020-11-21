Cincinnati Bengals send Joe Mixon to injured reserve

The Cincinnati Bengals have decided to send star running back Joe Mixon to injured reserve.

Early Saturday morning, we took a look at Zac Taylor being unwilling to answer whether Mixon would actually play again this season.

On the heels of those developments, the team officially announced Mixon going to injured reserve alongside the promotion of guard Quinton Spain to the active roster (he’ll start Sunday against Washington).

Mixon hasn’t played since Week 6 as he deals with a foot injury. And now based on injured reserve rules, he won’t be eligible to return to the active roster until Week 14 when the Bengals take on the Dallas Cowboys.

It’ll be Giovani Bernard with a splash of Trayveon Williams for the Bengals behind Joe Burrow as the team takes it easy with the star running back they just gave a massive extension.

