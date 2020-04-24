Cincinnati Bengals select Tee Higgins in 2020 NFL Draft: Another big weapon for Joe Burrow

With the 33rd pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals selected Tee Higgins, wide receiver, Clemson!

You think Joe Burrow is feeling good about the weapons he’ll have on his new team? Matt Harmon gives his take on the big receiver.

Standing nearly 6-foot-4, Higgins fits perfectly out wide across from (a hopefully) healthy A.J. Green, and along with Tyler Boyd and John Ross.

Matt likens Higgins to an old-school No. 2 receiver who can play everywhere on the field and that’s great news for the Bengals and Burrow. That said, in such a loaded offense with so many mouths to feed, Higgins’ fantasy value might be capped — at least, initially. Who knows — if Green can stay healthy/is moved, Higgins might splash onto the scene, so keep him on your waiver wire radar.