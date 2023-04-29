Cincinnati Bengals select Michigan DB CJ Turner II in second round of NFL draft

After drafting edge Myles Murphy in the first round, the Cincinnati Bengals drafted cornerback DJ Turner II with the No. 60 overall draft pick.

Turner, a former Michigan Wolverine, has rare speed and quickness. His 4.26 40-yard dash time was the fastest at the 2023 NFL combine. During his final season at Michingan, Turner recorded 10 pass breakups and one interception. In his 22 collegiate starts, Turner logged 69 tackles, two for loss, three interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo always says a team can never have too many edge rushers and cornerbacks. The Bengals have picked defensive players consecutive in rounds 1 and 2 in back-to-back seasons. Last year, Cincinnati selected safety Dax Hill in the first round and Cam Taylor-Britt in the second round. Turner and Hill were teammates at Michigan together.

With the addition of Turner, the Bengals get more depth a position they need. Chidobe Awuzie (if healthy as he is currently rehabbing from an ACL injury), Mike Hilton and Taylor-Britt will enter the season as the three starters. The Bengals added Sidney Jones and now Turner to round out the group. With the increase in production in the passing game league-wide, having three-starting caliber cornerbacks is necessary. The Bengals ranked No. 23 against the pass in 2022 giving up 229.1 yards per game through the air.

The biggest concerns for Turner in the pre-draft process by pundits was his weight and how it affects him when he goes up against physical route runners. At 181 pounds, Anarumo said he will need to put on weight when he gets to Cincinnati.

Turner is viewed mostly as an outside cornerback to Anarumo. He has experience playing inside but with his rare speed, playing outside and matching up against top wide receivers appears to be his best fit at the next level.

