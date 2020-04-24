Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow No. 1 in NFL Draft: Is he draftable in fantasy for 2020?

With the first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow, quarterback, LSU!

C’mon ... you could at least act surprised!

And while it remains to be seen if Joe Burrow can break the Bengals’ playoff curse, fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens asks another question: Will Burrow be a draft-worthy quarterback for fantasy footballers in 2020?

Andy says that while it is extremely rare for rookie quarterbacks to make a big fantasy impact (Kyler Murray did do it last year), Burrow is actually heading into a solid situation that could buoy his fantasy value. He’ll have A.J. Green, Tyler Boyd, John Ross, and Joe Mixon at his disposal — one of the better offensive weapons cache in the league.

Not to be forgotten, 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams will be healthy this season, further helping Burrow in his rookie year.

Check out the video above for more on Burrow, including Andy’s prediction for his rookie stats.