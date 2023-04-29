Cincinnati Bengals select Illinois running back Chase Brown in fifth round of NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals drafted running back Chase Brown with the No. 163 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Offensive coordinator Brian Callahan hinted the team was going to add a running back at some point. Running back was arguably the Bengals' biggest need heading into the draft.

Brown rushed for 3,206 yards and 18 touchdowns in four seasons with the Illini.

