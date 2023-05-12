After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals are poised to return to glory. Led by Joe Burrow, the new standard is now postseason success in Cincinnati. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Bengals 2022 Record : 12-4 (Loss in AFC Championship)

Head Coach : Zac Taylor

Key Players : Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR), Joe Mixon (RB)

Bengals 2023 NFL draft results

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Rams

Sunday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bills

Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Ravens

Monday Night Football: Week 13 v. Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk