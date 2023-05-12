Breaking News:

Complete 2023 NFL season schedule announced

Cincinnati Bengals schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

PFT Editorial Staff
·2 min read

After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals are poised to return to glory. Led by Joe Burrow, the new standard is now postseason success in Cincinnati. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)

Prime-time games

  • Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Rams

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bills

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Ravens

  • Monday Night Football: Week 13 v. Jaguars

