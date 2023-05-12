Cincinnati Bengals schedule and results 2023: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Cincinnati Bengals are poised to return to glory. Led by Joe Burrow, the new standard is now postseason success in Cincinnati. Now that the 18-week 2023 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more.
Bengals 2022 Record: 12-4 (Loss in AFC Championship)
Head Coach: Zac Taylor
Key Players: Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR), Joe Mixon (RB)
Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2023 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/10 at Cleveland Browns, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 2: 9/17 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 3: 9/25 vs. Los Angeles Rams (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 4: 10/1 at Tennessee Titans, 1:00 PM, FOX
Week 5: 10/8 at Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 PM, FOX
Week 6: 10/15 vs. Seattle Seahawks, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 7: BYE WEEK
Week 8: 10/29 at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 9: 11/5 vs. Buffalo Bills, 8:20 PM, NBC
Week 10: 11/12 vs. Houston Texans, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 11: 11/16 at Baltimore Ravens (Thursday), 8:15 PM, Amazon Prime Video
Week 12: 11/26 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 13: 12/4 at Jacksonville Jaguars (Monday), 8:15 PM, ESPN
Week 14: 12/10 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 1:00 PM, CBS
Week 15: TBD vs Minnesota Vikings, TBD, TBD
Week 16: 12/23 at Pittsburgh Steelers (Saturday), 4:30 PM, NBC
Week 17: 12/31 at Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 PM, CBS
Week 18: TBD vs. Cleveland Browns, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Monday Night Football: Week 3 vs. Rams
Sunday Night Football: Week 9 vs. Bills
Thursday Night Football: Week 11 vs. Ravens
Monday Night Football: Week 13 v. Jaguars
