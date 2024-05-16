Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2024: Everything to know after NFL's official reveal
The Cincinnati Bengals have released their schedule for the upcoming 2024 season. A year after finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs, the Bengals are hoping to reload and make a Super Bowl run with a healthy Joe Burrow at quarterback all season.
Cincinnati will play in five prime-time games to start the season. Depending on their record, they could be flexed into one more game on national television as the NFL allows an allotment of six prime-time games for each season. The Bengals face five teams who made the playoffs last season and five other teams that have new head coaches in place.
Here is the 2024 Cincinnati Bengals NFL schedule
Week 1: Bengals vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 2: Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 3: Bengals vs. Washington Commanders 8 p.m. ET | *Monday Night Football on ABC/ESPN
Week 4: Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET, Fox
Week 5: Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 6: Bengals at New York Giants 8 p.m. ET | *Sunday Night Football on NBC
Week 7: Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 8: Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 9: Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. ET, Fox
Week 10: Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8 p.m. ET | *Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime
Week 11: Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers 4 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 12: Bye week
Week 13: Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET, CBS
Week 14: Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 8 p.m. ET | *Monday Night Football on ESPN
Week 15: Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET, Fox
Week 16: Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns | *Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime
Week 17: Bengals vs. Denver Broncos, Network TBD
Week 18: Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, Network TBD
The final two weeks of the season don't have game times because the NFL reserves the right to flex games into primetime spots based on playoff scenarios.
