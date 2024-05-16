Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2024: Everything to know after NFL's official reveal

The Cincinnati Bengals have released their schedule for the upcoming 2024 season. A year after finishing 9-8 and missing the playoffs, the Bengals are hoping to reload and make a Super Bowl run with a healthy Joe Burrow at quarterback all season.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to the practice field during an off-season workout at the practice fields outside of Paycor Stadium Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Burrow is recovering from wrist surgery after a season-ending injury he suffered in a Week 11.

Cincinnati will play in five prime-time games to start the season. Depending on their record, they could be flexed into one more game on national television as the NFL allows an allotment of six prime-time games for each season. The Bengals face five teams who made the playoffs last season and five other teams that have new head coaches in place.

Week 1: Bengals vs. New England Patriots 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 2: Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 3: Bengals vs. Washington Commanders 8 p.m. ET | *Monday Night Football on ABC/ESPN

Week 4: Bengals at Carolina Panthers 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Week 5: Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 6: Bengals at New York Giants 8 p.m. ET | *Sunday Night Football on NBC

Week 7: Bengals at Cleveland Browns 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 8: Bengals vs. Philadelphia Eagles 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 9: Bengals vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Week 10: Bengals at Baltimore Ravens 8 p.m. ET | *Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Week 11: Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers 4 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 12: Bye week

Week 13: Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 p.m. ET, CBS

Week 14: Bengals at Dallas Cowboys 8 p.m. ET | *Monday Night Football on ESPN

Week 15: Bengals at Tennessee Titans 1 p.m. ET, Fox

Week 16: Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns | *Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime

Week 17: Bengals vs. Denver Broncos, Network TBD

Week 18: Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers, Network TBD

The final two weeks of the season don't have game times because the NFL reserves the right to flex games into primetime spots based on playoff scenarios.

