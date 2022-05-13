Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
PFT Editorial Staff
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

During the 2021 season, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI, the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Though the Bengals fell short to the Los Angeles Rams, it looked to be a sign of a strong future ahead for the Cincinnati squad. Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.

RELATED: 2022 Sunday Night Football schedule | Thanksgiving NFL schedule 2022 | Week 1 2022 NFL schedule

Bengals schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)

  • Week 1: 9/11 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 2: 9/18 at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS

  • Week 3: 9/25 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 4: 9/29 vs. Dolphins (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

  • Week 5: 10/9 at Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC

  • Week 6: 10/16 at Saints, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 7: 10/23 vs. Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox

  • Week 8: 10/31 at Browns (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN

  • Week 9: 11/6 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox

  • Week 10: BYE

  • Week 11: 11/20 at Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC

  • Week 12: 11/27 at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 13: 12/4 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS

  • Week 14: 12/11 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 15: 12/18 at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS

  • Week 16: 12/24 at Patriots (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS

  • Week 17: 1/2 vs. Bills (Monday), 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC

  • Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Ravens, TBD, TBD

Prime-time games

  • Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs Dolphins

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 5 at Ravens

  • Monday Night Football: Week 8 at Browns

  • Sunday Night Football: Week 11 at Steelers

  • Monday Night Football: Week 17 vs Bills

RELATED: 2022 NFL schedule: All 32 teams’ home openers

Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories