Cincinnati Bengals schedule 2022: Dates, times, TV, opponents for Weeks 1-18
During the 2021 season, Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI, the team’s first Super Bowl appearance since 1988. Though the Bengals fell short to the Los Angeles Rams, it looked to be a sign of a strong future ahead for the Cincinnati squad. Now that the 18-week 2022 NFL schedule has been released, keep reading to see the Bengals’ full schedule, including dates, times, opponents, primetime games and more. Coverage of the latest news from around the NFL is available all year round on PFT’s Peacock channel.
Bengals 2021 record: 10-7 (lost Super Bowl)
Head coach: Zac Taylor
Key players: Joe Burrow (QB), Ja’Marr Chase (WR), Joe Mixon (RB)
Bengals schedule 2022 (all times Eastern)
Week 1: 9/11 vs. Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 2: 9/18 at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Week 3: 9/25 at Jets, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 4: 9/29 vs. Dolphins (Thursday), 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
Week 5: 10/9 at Ravens, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 6: 10/16 at Saints, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 7: 10/23 vs. Falcons, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 8: 10/31 at Browns (Monday), 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Week 9: 11/6 vs. Panthers, 1 p.m., Fox
Week 10: BYE
Week 11: 11/20 at Steelers, 8:20 p.m., NBC
Week 12: 11/27 at Titans, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 13: 12/4 vs. Chiefs, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Week 14: 12/11 vs. Browns, 1 p.m., CBS
Week 15: 12/18 at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m., CBS
Week 16: 12/24 at Patriots (Saturday), 1 p.m., CBS
Week 17: 1/2 vs. Bills (Monday), 8:30 p.m., ESPN/ABC
Week 18: 1/7 or 8 vs. Ravens, TBD, TBD
Prime-time games
Thursday Night Football: Week 4 vs Dolphins
Sunday Night Football: Week 5 at Ravens
Monday Night Football: Week 8 at Browns
Sunday Night Football: Week 11 at Steelers
Monday Night Football: Week 17 vs Bills
