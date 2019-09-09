What the Cincinnati Bengals are saying about the Seattle Seahawks after Week 1

The Seattle Seahawks prevailed in Week 1, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 21-20 in a close game at CenturyLink Field.

While there's been a lot of talk about Quinton Jefferson's monster night, Jadeveon Clowney's Seahawks debut and DK Metcalf's highlight-reel worthy catches, let's flip the script and take a look at what the Bengals had to say about the Seahawks following Sunday's game.

Former UW standout, now Bengals wide receiver John Ross, on his return to Seattle:

"It did feel good. It felt surreal. I used to work here for Staff Pro. I used to be a security guard here when I was in college. To be able to play here in front of some people who used to watch me in college, it did feel good. I'm thankful."

Bengals coach Zac Taylor on the addition of Jadeveon Clowney:

"It was a good game plan for them with Clowney in there. He creates some issues believe it or not. So your best chance is to throw the football. That's not how you want to win every single football game. When a team has chosen to take your run game out of the picture, then that is the reality. We had a chance to win. So credit to them, they had a good plan."

Taylor on how frustrating it was to see Seattle make big plays:

"With Russell Wilson, they are going to hit big plays. You try and limit it as best you can. We did a great job of pressuring him and getting him out of his comfort zone. He is going to step up and make some plays. He has played in the league a long time. We knew the big plays were going to come at some point, you're not going to be perfect. You just have to limited him and I thought they did a good job of that."

QB Andy Dalton on the Seahawks front 7:

"As you get into it, they were big up front, and did a good job of taking the run game away and obviously you can see what happened in the pass game, so we had opportunities out there."

Tight end Tyler Eifert on out-gaining the Seahawks by nearly 200 yards:

"I mean, throughout the game I felt like we were doing a lot of good things. When the game is over, it's not how many yards you gain, it's how many points are on the board."

