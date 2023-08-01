Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams carted off practice field
Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams was carted off the practice field Tuesday afternoon with an ankle injury.
The fifth-year Texas A&M product entered camp as the most experienced back behind starter Joe Mixon after Samaje Perine signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason.
'It looks natural': How Bengals' Jonah Williams is progressing in move to right tackle
'It was kind of a freak thing': Bengals punter Drue Chrisman returns to training camp
Williams left with a leg injury and trainers appeared to be looking at his ankle, according to beat reporter Kelsey Conway.
Trayveon Williams just left Bengals
practice on a cart. Bengals trainers appeared to be looking at his ankle. #Bengals
— Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2023
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Trayveon Williams injured at Bengals training camp on Tuesday