Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams carted off practice field

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams was carted off the practice field Tuesday afternoon with an ankle injury.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Trayveon Williams (32) completes a catch during running back drills during NFL training camp practice, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Cincinnati.

The fifth-year Texas A&M product entered camp as the most experienced back behind starter Joe Mixon after Samaje Perine signed with the Denver Broncos this offseason.

Williams left with a leg injury and trainers appeared to be looking at his ankle, according to beat reporter Kelsey Conway.

Trayveon Williams just left Bengals

practice on a cart. Bengals trainers appeared to be looking at his ankle. #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 1, 2023

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Trayveon Williams injured at Bengals training camp on Tuesday