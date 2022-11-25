Cincinnati Bengals rule out Joe Mixon vs. Tennessee Titans, Ja'Marr Chase is questionable

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon won't be available Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Zac Taylor said Friday. Mixon left the Bengals' most recent win over the Pittsburgh Steelers before halftime and was ruled out with concussion.

Taylor also said wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is questionable to play after returning to practice in a limited fashion this week. Quarterback Joe Burrow said the team expects Chase to play in Tennessee and Taylor said he had a "good" week.

Chase missed the Bengals last three games with a hip injury that was expected to keep him sidelined for anywhere between four to six weeks. The Bengals' bye week coming in between those games gave Chase an extra week to heal, which is one of the reasons why Cincinnati didn't place the second-year wideout on injured reserve.

Against the Titans in the divisional round game last January, Chase caught five passes for 109 yards and Mixon added 54 yards on the ground.

Mixon did not practice this week and Taylor said the team doesn't anticipate the running back traveling to Tennessee this Sunday. Mixon has tallied 605 yards rushing with 6 touchdowns on 158 carries thus far in the 2022 season. Until his five-touchdown performance against the Carolina Panthers before the bye, Mixon was having arguably his worst season as a Bengal. The hope was Mixon could ride that performance out and things would start to take a turn for the better in the run game as the season goes on.

With Mixon out most of the game last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Samaje Perine had his best game as a pro. The fifth-year back scored three touchdowns and rushed for 30 yards. Perine will be Cincinnati's featured running back against the Titans with Trayveon Williams and Chris Evans serving as backups.

