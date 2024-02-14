Cincinnati Bengals release former Alabama QB AJ McCarron

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially released former Alabama QB AJ McCarron in conclusion of the 2023 season. It was McCarron’s second stint with the team after being drafted by the organization in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Bengals starting QB Joe Burrow was sidelined for the year after suffering a ligament injury in his right wrist against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 11. McCarron was initially signed to the practice squad on Sept. 23, 2023 as a backup and officially activated to the active roster on Dec. 4 to provide some depth at the QB position. In two appearances this year, he completed four of five passes for 19 yards.

So heading into the 2024 season, which will be McCarron’s 10th in the league, he will be finding a new home. McCarron is a guy who just loves football and wants to play, regardless of the league. He has also spent time with the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL.

