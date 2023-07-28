Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to miss 'several weeks,' Zac Taylor says

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be out for several weeks, according to head coach Zac Taylor.

"Calf strain, it will take several weeks," Taylor said while talking to media members after Friday's practice. "And that's the information we have right now." The average time for return on a calf strain ranges from one week to six depending on the level of the strain.

When asked if Burrow would miss the start of the regular season, Taylor said "several weeks is several weeks." After practice on Friday, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase said Burrow is using a scooter to get around the team facility. By doing this, Burrow can keep pressure off his calf.

Burrow was wearing a black compression sleeve on his right calf to start of Thursday's practice – not something he typically does. Taylor said there were no conversations about him being limited and everything was "good."

Chase refrained from making any predictions on if his quarterback would be ready to go by Week 1 in Cleveland. The Bengals open the season Sept. 10 against the Browns.

"That's up to him," Chase responded when asked if Burrow will return in time for the start of the season.

Fortunately for the Bengals, they are well versed in how to handle situations like this. Burrow has missed significant time in training camp for three consecutive years now. In 2021, he was recovering from his torn ACL. Last year, Burrow he suffered appendicitis and needed emergency surgery the day before training camp started. He was not able to practice fully until the final week of the preseason. Burrow's rookie training camp was adjusted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He spoke about his excitement to enter a season fully healthy the day before he injured his calf. "Knock on wood . . . I feel great," Burrow said on Wednesday. "This time last year I was sitting in a hospital bed. It’s good to be out there with the guys. Excited about where we’re at."

Burrow has shown multiple times throughout his young career he is built to deal with adversity. And that's why Taylor, Chase and the Bengals' locker room is not worried about the time he might miss.

"Joe got more days this July than he's ever had in the NFL," Taylor said. "And so I feel really good about the progress we made during those July practices with Joe and when he's able to get back, we'll be able to get to work in we need.”

Burrow is lucky in that, for the most part, the Bengals return most of their starters on offense from last season. Besides the additions of tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and tight end Irv Smith Jr., he has banked reps with every player in the unit that he will depend on. Most importantly, his three wide receivers. It's why Chase – who Burrow has the most history with – can say with confidence no drop-off will occur.

“It’s just about being prepared, I don’t think he’ll miss a heartbeat," Chase said.

Taylor did say the team would likely add another quarterback with Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian being the only two healthy quarterbacks on the roster. The plan is for each quarterback to work up to getting two days in a row as the starter, then rotate.

"We're in the early part of camp, we're going to give those guys a lot of opportunities at this point," Taylor said. "That's the silver lining here. These guys get a chance to go with the first group and get a lot of work, a lot more work than they would have gotten. And so again we'll continue to rotate those guys and let them compete."

Burrow suffered the calf strain injury during practice Friday and was carted off the field. It was a non-contact injury that took place while Burrow was rolling out of the pocket and after a few steps immediately pulled up and started to limp to the ground.

