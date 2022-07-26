Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow undergoing surgery to remove appendix

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Joe Burrow
    Joe Burrow
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

One of the league’s top passers is dealing with a medical situation as training camp opens. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is having surgery to remove his appendix.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the news on Tuesday:

As noted, Burrow is expected to miss some practice time.

The Bengals quarterback was also in the news as training camp opened, as team owner stated at the start of camp that the “focus” is on having Burrow in Cincinnati for the long-term:

In just his short time in the league, Burrow has established himself as one of the NFL’s top quarterbacks, and helped lead the Bengals to an appearance in Super Bowl LVI a season ago.

Recommended Stories