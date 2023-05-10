Cincinnati Bengals to play at Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 of the 2023 season on Sunday, Dec. 31 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. on CBS.

Early Wednesday morning, CBS Sports announced their marquee game of the season. Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow will square off in late December for a game that could decide the No. 1 overall seed in the AFC.

Burrow has the edge over Mahomes with a 3-1 record in the last four meetings with the Chiefs winning the most recent contest in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs and Bengals have faced one another in the AFC Championship game in the last two seasons. Each network is given a chance to protect a few games they really from the other networks.

Based off the outcome of the last four games between the Chiefs and Bengals, it’s clear CBS views this game as one they need to be on their network in their national late afternoon window.

Cincinnati’s full 2023 regular-season schedule will be released on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. The Bengals’ home schedule includes nine regular-season games and one preseason game.

