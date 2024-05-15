Cincinnati Bengals officially sign WR Jermaine Burton, contract details revealed

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton joined the program during the 2022 offseason via the transfer portal after spending two seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs. Now, he is officially a member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Burton was selected in the third round, No. 80 overall, of the 2024 NFL draft by the Bengals. He now joins former SEC foe, quarterback Joe Burrow, who was at the center of the LSU Tigers‘ success in 2019.

Today, the NFL franchise’s social media page shared the news that Burton was officially under contract. According to Spotrac, his deal is worth just over $5.8 million over the next four years with a signing bonus of roughly $1 million.

Burton had a career season in 2023, reeling in 39 passes for 798 yards and eight touchdowns.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Burton and other former members of the Crimson Tide now in the NFL, as well as Alabama football news as the 2024 season progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire