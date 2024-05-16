Advertisement
breaking news:

Follow live: NFL schedule release is here!

Cincinnati Bengals official 2024 schedule released

chris roling
·1 min read

The official 2024 schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals doesn’t take long to heat up.

Right in Week 2, Joe Burrow and Co. will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a late-afternoon timeslot.

That’s merely the start of a theme for a schedule lined with big matchups on big stages.

Here’s the Bengals’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week

Date

Opponent

Time (ET)

Tickets

1

Sept. 8

vs.

Patriots

1 p.m.

Tickets

2

Sept. 15

at

Chiefs

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

3

Sept. 23

vs.

Commanders (MNF)

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

4

Sept. 29

at

Panthers

1 p.m.

Tickets

5

Oct. 6

vs.

Ravens

1 p.m.

Tickets

6

Oct. 13

at

Giants (SNF)

8:20 p.m.

Tickets

7

Oct. 20

at

Browns

1 p.m.

Tickets

8

Oct. 27

vs.

Eagles

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

9

Nov. 3

vs.

Raiders

1 p.m.

Tickets

10

Nov. 7

at

Ravens (TNF)

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

11

Nov. 17

at

Chargers

4:25 p.m.

Tickets

12

Nov.

vs./at

BYE

13

Dec. 1

vs.

Steelers

1 p.m.

Tickets

14

Dec. 9

at

Cowboys (MNF)

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

15

Dec. 15

at

Titans

1 p.m.

Tickets

16

Dec. 19

vs.

Browns (TNF)

8:15 p.m.

Tickets

17

Dec. 28-39

vs.

Broncos

TBD

Tickets

18

Jan. 4-5

at

Steelers

TBD.

Tickets

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire