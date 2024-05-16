Cincinnati Bengals official 2024 schedule released

The official 2024 schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals doesn’t take long to heat up.

Right in Week 2, Joe Burrow and Co. will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a late-afternoon timeslot.

That’s merely the start of a theme for a schedule lined with big matchups on big stages.

Here’s the Bengals’ complete 2024 schedule:

Week Date Opponent Time (ET) Tickets 1 Sept. 8 vs. Patriots 1 p.m. Tickets 2 Sept. 15 at Chiefs 4:25 p.m. Tickets 3 Sept. 23 vs. Commanders (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 4 Sept. 29 at Panthers 1 p.m. Tickets 5 Oct. 6 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. Tickets 6 Oct. 13 at Giants (SNF) 8:20 p.m. Tickets 7 Oct. 20 at Browns 1 p.m. Tickets 8 Oct. 27 vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. Tickets 9 Nov. 3 vs. Raiders 1 p.m. Tickets 10 Nov. 7 at Ravens (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 11 Nov. 17 at Chargers 4:25 p.m. Tickets 12 Nov. vs./at BYE 13 Dec. 1 vs. Steelers 1 p.m. Tickets 14 Dec. 9 at Cowboys (MNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 15 Dec. 15 at Titans 1 p.m. Tickets 16 Dec. 19 vs. Browns (TNF) 8:15 p.m. Tickets 17 Dec. 28-39 vs. Broncos TBD Tickets 18 Jan. 4-5 at Steelers TBD. Tickets

*prime-time game

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire