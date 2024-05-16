Cincinnati Bengals official 2024 schedule released
The official 2024 schedule for the Cincinnati Bengals doesn’t take long to heat up.
Right in Week 2, Joe Burrow and Co. will take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a late-afternoon timeslot.
That’s merely the start of a theme for a schedule lined with big matchups on big stages.
Here’s the Bengals’ complete 2024 schedule:
Week
Date
Opponent
Time (ET)
Tickets
1
Sept. 8
vs.
Patriots
1 p.m.
2
Sept. 15
at
Chiefs
4:25 p.m.
3
Sept. 23
vs.
Commanders (MNF)
8:15 p.m.
4
Sept. 29
at
Panthers
1 p.m.
5
Oct. 6
vs.
Ravens
1 p.m.
6
Oct. 13
at
Giants (SNF)
8:20 p.m.
7
Oct. 20
at
Browns
1 p.m.
8
Oct. 27
vs.
Eagles
4:25 p.m.
9
Nov. 3
vs.
Raiders
1 p.m.
10
Nov. 7
at
Ravens (TNF)
8:15 p.m.
11
Nov. 17
at
Chargers
4:25 p.m.
12
Nov.
vs./at
BYE
13
Dec. 1
vs.
Steelers
1 p.m.
14
Dec. 9
at
Cowboys (MNF)
8:15 p.m.
15
Dec. 15
at
Titans
1 p.m.
16
Dec. 19
vs.
Browns (TNF)
8:15 p.m.
17
Dec. 28-39
vs.
Broncos
TBD
18
Jan. 4-5
at
Steelers
TBD.
*prime-time game