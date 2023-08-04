Cincinnati Bengals give middle linebacker Logan Wilson contract extension

Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson speaks to the press ahead of the the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game at the Day Air Ballpark in Dayton, Ohio on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Wilson elaborates on the significance of the fundraising raffle that benefits the Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation, a foundation that researches Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and is also a scholarship fund.

The Cincinnati Bengals and linebacker Logan Wilson have agreed on a contract extension worth $37.25 million over four years, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Wilson, 26, has developed into one of the NFL’s most productive defensive players. The former-third round pick of out Wyoming finished as the Bengals’ top tackler last season with 83.

In his first three seasons with the Bengals, Wilson has logged 256 tackles, seven interceptions, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. As Cincinnati’s middle linebacker, Wilson is the player responsible for ensuring the defense gets set in the right places as he wears the green dot on his helmet which allows communication from defensive coordinator Lou Anaurmo.

With this role, a lot of responsibility is placed on Wilson’s shoulder. He’s become one of the three most important players in the Bengals’ defense that’s emerged over the last two seasons.

Wilson’s rare blend of speed and athleticism allows him to make plays and cover ground not many can do at the position.

A homegrown success story for the Bengals, there was never a question about Cincinnati’s desire to keep him for the foreseeable future. The questions more so surrounded the Bengals’ front office and if they would be able to find a way to pay quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins and Wilson in the same year. The Bengals found a way and will keep on the of NFL’s best young linebackers in tow for the next five years.

