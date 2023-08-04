Cincinnati Bengals injury updates ahead of NFL preseason practice with Green Bay Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals had their hardest practice of training camp thus far on Thursday.

Due to the number of snaps taken, head coach Zac Taylor decided to give a few players a day off from practice on Friday. Defensive tackle DJ Reader and defensive end Joseph Ossai didn’t practice but were at practice. Neither player was doing rehab which signals it was likely a day off for load management.

The Bengals’ Wednesday practice lasted over two hours in the middle of the blazing heat going for 14 periods total.

"That was meant to be our longest day we've had so far, you know, a lot more unscripted, call-it periods," Taylor said. "We're now, we've installed everything, guys need to react to the play in the huddle and not kind of know what the script is beforehand."

Ossai said he will be back ready to go on Sunday after an off day Saturday. With Trey Hendrickson not participating in the team portions of practice this week due to a lower body issue, Ossai is getting more put on his plate.

Prior to practice on Friday, Taylor provided an update on several others who were not present.

Charlie Jones, wide receiver

Jones suffered a shoulder injury this week and is considered day-to-day. The rookie fourth-round pick made a diving catch in the end zone at the end of practice on Thursday and was carted off the field before it wrapped.

Trayveon Williams, running back

Williams was another player taken off the practice fields early this week with an ankle injury. He is considered week-to-week.

“I wouldn’t say he’s expected back this week,” Taylor said.

Jordan Battle, safety

Battle, Cincinnati’s third-round pick this year, didn’t practice during the 11-on-11 periods due to some “tightness.” Taylor is hopeful he’ll work through it this week.

And as for quarterback Joe Burrow, there’s no update on his potential timeline to return. He has yet to come out for practice but is partaking in the meetings while rehabbing his calf.

The Bengals host the Green Bay Packers for a joint practice on Wednesday ahead of their first exhibition game on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

