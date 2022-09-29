Cincinnati Bengals inactive players vs. Miami Dolphins in Week 4

The Cincinnati Bengals announced a handful of inactives before “Thursday Night Football” against the Miami Dolphins.

This is the list:

RB Trayveon Williams

OT D’Ante Smith

OG Jackson Carman

TE Drew Sample

Like a week ago, there was some minor concern about right tackle La’el Collins. He and linebacker Germaine Pratt were the only two starters listed as questionable for Thursday night. Both make the cut here as active.

More notable was the Dolphins, who had an extensive injury report, headlined by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. But he headlines an expected list of active players for the Dolphins before kickoff.

Miami’s inactives:

